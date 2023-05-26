ICCSD: Harnessing the Power of AI for Enhanced Cultural Heritage Preservation

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On May 23, the Advisory Committee of the International Center for Creativity and Sustainable Development (ICCSD) under the auspices of UNESCO convened a conference in a hybrid format. At the event, experts from diverse fields came together to explore the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across various domains.

Shahbaz Khan, Director of the UNESCO Office Beijing, emphasized the potential of digitalization and AI to strengthen the preservation of cultural heritage, highlighting the significant progress made by ICCSD in this area. Richard Leaver, an AI scientist and Fellow of the Royal Society, shed light on the latest advancements that ChatGPT can offer, discussing its technical implications and the benefits it brings to individuals and communities.

Jian Haifang, a researcher at the Institute of Semiconductors (IOS) and Director of the Division of Science and Technology Management and Achievements at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), highlighted his team's work in leveraging multi-mode image and sound perception and recognition technology to intelligently identify and analyze wild birds in numerous cities and nature reserves in China in recent years. Their efforts have yielded new scientific and technological tools that benefit bird researchers, conservationists, and the general public, significantly enhancing the efficiency of biodiversity monitoring and conservation efforts.

Zhu Xufeng, Professor and Dean of the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University, shared insights from his team's study of more than 400 cases worldwide, all focused on the potential of AI in achieving sustainable development goals. Emphasizing the role of AI in advancing sustainable development, Mr. Zhu also raised two critical concerns: firstly, he highlighted the substantial energy consumption of AI industries, such as data centers and storage facilities, emphasizing the need to address energy-saving measures within these sectors; and secondly, he expressed concerns about the potential widening of the digital divide due to AI, which could exacerbate social inequalities.

