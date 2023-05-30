BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The Company Plans to Reach Group Profitability by the End of 2023
HANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "We delivered exceptionally strong financial improvements in the first quarter of 2023 despite the traditionally slow first quarter and lingering impact from COVID. We significantly improved our bottom line by narrowing our net loss by 32.2% year over year, with BEST Supply Chain Management delivering profitability for the quarter and BEST Freight turning profitable in February and March.
"We have seen a strong recovering trend in consumer consumption post-COVID pandemic and demand for Freight services is increasing. In addition, many enterprises are developing into multiple sales channels to expand their market coverage and the demand for integrated logistics service partners with higher-level service capabilities is escalating. Our dedication to service quality, digital transformation, and customer satisfaction in the past quarters have made us more resilient and placed BEST in a strong position to quickly respond to the increasing market demand.
"During the first quarter, BEST Freight's recovery accelerated with total Freight volume growing by 5.1% year over year. This uptick has continued in April with volume further increased by 20.3% year over year and this growth momentum is expected to continue throughout 2023. BEST Supply Chain Management maintained robust growth as well. In the first quarter, its revenue increased by 7.7% year over year and its gross margin expanded to 8.2%.
"As economy in the Southeast Asia recovered rapidly, the volume of its e-commerce business also surged and boosted the growth of cross-border activities. With our adjusted business strategy and realigned organization, BEST Global has significantly enhanced its service capabilities and became more resilient to take on this growing market opportunity. In the first quarter, BEST Global's cross-border volume increased by 60% quarter over quarter and its parcel volume started the fast recovering trend.
"Moving through 2023, we are confident that our commitment to operational excellence, combined with the synergistic opportunities across our core business lines will improve BEST's overall competitive position and drive sustainable growth and profitability," concluded Mr. Chou.
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "With effective cost controls and operating efficiency improvements, our Group's gross margin has improved by 3.8 percentage points and net loss narrowed by 32.2% year over year for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, both BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain Management generated positive cash flow from their operations during the quarter. We had a solid balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3.2 billion at the end of the first quarter. Through our continued focus on service quality, digital transformation and synergies among our business lines, we expect to achieve Group profitability by the end of 2023."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]
For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:[2]
- Revenue was RMB1,715.3 million (US$249.8 million), compared to RMB1,802.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower Global volume, which caused by the lingering impact of the COVID and reduced volume from some major e-commerce platforms.
- Gross loss was RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million), compared to gross loss of RMB76.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to improved operating efficiency, the majority of which was attributable to BEST Freight and Supply Chain Management. Gross Loss Margin was 0.5%, compared to 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB257.6 million (US$37.5 million), compared to RMB379.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations[3][4] was RMB245.5 million (US$35.8 million), compared to RMB359.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Diluted loss per ADS[5] from continuing operations was negative RMB12.38 (US$1.8) upon implementation of our ADS ratio change on April 4, 2023, compared to negative RMB18.4 in the first quarter of 2022 .Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS[3][4] from continuing operations was negative RMB11.77(US$1.71), compared to negative RMB17.34 in the first quarter of 2022.
- EBITDA[6] from continuing operations was negative RMB218.9 million (US$31.9 million), compared to negative RMB315.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[3][5] from continuing operations was negative RMB206.8 million (US$30.1 million), compared to negative RMB294.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS[7]
BEST Freight – Despite the first quarter seasonality and the lingering effects of COVID, BEST Freight showed swift recovery. BEST Freight's volume for the quarter increased by 5.1% year over year. Its gross loss and net loss narrowed by 96.4% and 53.6%, respectively, both year over year. BEST Freight's e-commerce volume contributed 21.5% of its total volume.
Looking ahead, BEST Freight will continue to develop digital transformation to improve its operating efficiency, leverage BEST Supply Chain Management customer base to capitalize on additional opportunities and develop the fulfillment franchise to further increase BEST Freight's service network.
BEST Supply Chain Management – During the first quarter of 2023, the Company continued to grow its distribution capabilities ("Cloud OFCs") while expanding our service coverage into auto-parts and pharmaceutical markets. As a result, its revenue and distribution volume increased by 7.7% and 18.2% year over year, respectively. BEST Supply Chain Management's gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 8.2%, improving by 3.9 ppts year over year with a net profit of RMB 0.4 million.
As BEST Supply Chain Management remains the center of our synergistic logistics ecosystem, we have been focusing heavily on the digital transformation to improve our operating efficiency and enhance system interconnectivity with our customers. This differentiates our market offerings and brings us additional competitive advantages. At the same time, we will continue to develop and accelerate BEST Supply Chain Management's franchised fulfillment capabilities to further expand the network and improve its service capabilities.
BEST Global – Post COVID, economy of the Southeast Asia recovered rapidly and the volume of its e-commerce business surged. The growth of cross-border activities between China and the Southeast Asia also accelerated. The volume of BEST Global's cross-border business increased in Q1 by approximately 60% quarter over quarter and its coverage for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Southeast Asia increased by approximately 15% year over year. With our adjusted business strategies and realigned organization, BEST Global has significantly enhanced its service capabilities and started recovering its parcel volume. We expect BEST Global to continue its fast recovery and growth throughout 2023.
Others – The Company continued to wind down its Capital business line and expects to complete the wind-down by the end of 2023.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YOY
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2022 vs
2023 vs
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
1,945
1,683
1,769
(13.5 %)
5.1 %
Supply Chain Management
270
330
390
22.2 %
18.2 %
Global Parcel Volume in
30,841
38,390
27,053
24.5 %
(29.5 %)
FINANCIAL RESULTS[8]
For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Freight
1,092,814
60.6 %
1,051,873
153,165
61.3 %
(3.7 %)
Supply Chain
408,962
22.7 %
440,254
64,106
25.7 %
7.7 %
Global
268,709
14.9 %
197,028
28,689
11.5 %
(26.7 %)
Others[9]
32,100
1.8 %
26,107
3,801
1.5 %
(18.7 %)
Total Revenue
1,802,585
100.0 %
1,715,262
249,761
100.0 %
(4.8 %)
- Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,051.9 million (US$153.2 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1,092.8 million in the same period of last year; Freight service revenue decreased by 3.7% year over year primarily resulting from the wind-down of UCargo business units.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 7.7% year over year to RMB440.3 million (US$64.1 million) for the first quarter of 2023, up from RMB409 million in the same period of last year, primarily attributable to an expanded customer base and increased volume from existing customers.
- Global Service Revenue decreased by 26.7% year over year to RMB197 million (US$28.7 million) for the first quarter of 2023 from RMB268.7 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to the impact of COVID and reduced volume from some major e-commerce platforms.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of
YOY
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Freight
(1,170,314)
107.1 %
(1,054,635)
(153,567)
100.3 %
(6.8ppt)
Supply Chain
(391,207)
95.7 %
(404,350)
(58,878)
91.8 %
(3.9ppt)
Global
(285,678)
106.3 %
(249,204)
(36,287)
126.5 %
20.2ppt
Others
(32,225)
100.4 %
(15,538)
(2,263)
59.5 %
(40.9ppt)
Total Cost of Revenue
(1,879,424)
104.3 %
(1,723,727)
(250,994)
100.5 %
(3.8ppt)
- Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,054.6 million (US$153.6 million), or 100.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 6.8 ppts decrease year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher volume and improved efficiency.
- Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB404.4 million (US$58.9million), or 91.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 3.9 ppts decrease year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and customer structure optimization.
- Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB249.2 million (US$36.3 million), or 126.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The 20.2 ppts increase year over year in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.
- Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB15.5 million (US$2.3 million), or 59.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023,representing a 40.9 ppts decrease year over year basis.
Gross loss was RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to gross loss of RMB76.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross Margin was negative 0.5%, compared to negative 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating Expenses
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB247.7 million (US$36.1 million) or 14.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB255.0 million, or 14.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. There was a one-off charge of RMB36.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding this one-off charge, SG&A expenses decreased by 17.3% year over year due to reduced employee headcount.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million), or 1.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB33.2 million, or 1.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to reduced employee headcount.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB12.1 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB20.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, RMB0.04 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.5 million (US$0.08 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB10.5 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB257.6 million (US$37.5 million), compared to RMB379.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB245.5million (US$35.8 million), compared to RMB359.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations
Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB12.38 (US$1.8) upon implementation of our ADS ratio change on April 4, 2023, compared to negative RMB18.4 in the same period of 2022. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB11.77(US$1.71), compared to negative RMB17.34 in the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative RMB206.8 million (US$30.1 million), compared to negative RMB294.6 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was negative 12.1%, compared to negative 16.3% in the same period of 2022.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3,171.8 million (US$461.9 million), compared to RMB5,261.1 million as of March 31, 2022. In 2022, the Company bought back approximately US$200 million (RMB1.4 billion) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities
Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB163.2 million (US$23.8 million), compared to RMB304.1 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the decreased net loss in the first quarter of 2023.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of May 18, 2023, the Company had approximately 396.8 million ordinary shares outstanding[10]. Each American Depositary Share represents twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.
As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company has changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
The Company confirms its guidance for total revenue between RMB9.0 billion and RMB9.5 billion for the full year of 2023.
This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on its current business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Freight
1,092,814
1,051,873
153,165
Supply Chain Management
408,962
440,254
64,106
Global
268,709
197,028
28,689
Others
32,100
26,107
3,801
Total Revenue
1,802,585
1,715,262
249,761
Cost of Revenue
Freight
(1,170,314)
(1,054,635)
(153,567)
Supply Chain Management
(391,207)
(404,350)
(58,878)
Global
(285,678)
(249,204)
(36,287)
Others
(32,225)
(15,538)
(2,263)
Total Cost of Revenue
(1,879,424)
(1,723,727)
(250,994)
Gross Loss
(76,839)
(8,465)
(1,233)
Selling Expenses
(54,926)
(53,817)
(7,836)
General and Administrative
(200,054)
(193,890)
(28,233)
Research and
Development Expenses
(33,175)
(28,697)
(4,179)
Other operating
2,640
(1,366)
(199)
Loss from Operations
(362,354)
(286,235)
(41,679)
Interest Income
15,618
21,678
3,157
Interest Expense
(26,422)
(17,621)
(2,566)
Foreign Exchange Gain
4,845
14,724
2,144
Other Income
16,109
5,224
761
Other Expense
(27,476)
(651)
(95)
Gain on change in fair value of
-
5,392
785
Loss before Income Tax
(379,680)
(257,489)
(37,493)
Income Tax Expense
(219)
(138)
(20)
Loss before Share of Net
(379,899)
(257,627)
(37,513)
Share of Net Loss of Equity
-
-
-
Net Loss from continuing
(379,899)
(257,627)
(37,513)
Net gain/(loss) from
(284)
-
-
Net Loss
(380,183)
(257,627)
(37,513)
Net loss attributable to non-
(20,878)
(13,428)
(1,955)
Net Loss attributable to
(359,305)
(244,199)
(35,558)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
533,481
1,210,856
176,314
Restricted Cash
399,337
399,832
58,220
Accounts and Notes Receivables
691,324
693,003
100,909
Inventories
16,480
12,408
1,807
Prepayments and Other Current
777,842
697,671
101,589
Short–term Investments
725,043
69,190
10,075
Amounts Due from Related Parties
76,368
64,692
9,420
Lease Rental Receivables
43,067
33,485
4,876
Total Current Assets
3,262,942
3,181,137
463,209
Non–current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
784,732
753,971
109,787
Intangible Assets, Net
75,553
80,591
11,735
Long–term Investments
156,859
186,859
27,209
Goodwill
54,135
54,135
7,883
Non–current Deposits
50,767
47,426
6,906
Other Non–current Assets
75,666
78,803
11,475
Restricted Cash
1,545,605
1,491,945
217,244
Lease Rental Receivables
40,188
37,917
5,521
Operating Lease Right-of-use
1,743,798
1,590,694
231,623
Total non–current Assets
4,527,303
4,322,341
629,382
Total Assets
7,790,245
7,503,478
1,092,591
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Current Liabilities
Long-term borrowings-current
79,148
48,044
6,996
Convertible Senior Notes held by
522,744
516,049
75,143
Convertible Senior Notes held by
77
76
11
Short–term Bank Loans
183,270
334,131
48,653
Accounts and Notes Payable
1,430,004
1,497,933
218,116
Income Tax Payable
1,563
1,646
240
Customer Advances and Deposits
277,737
278,800
40,596
Accrued Expenses and Other
1,145,654
1,099,530
160,104
Financing Lease Liabilities
11,873
1,379
201
Operating Lease Liabilities
544,262
541,998
78,921
Amounts Due to Related Parties
1,315
720
105
Total Current Liabilities
4,197,647
4,320,306
629,085
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible senior notes held by
522,744
516,049
75,143
Long-term borrowings
381
20
3
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,292,057
1,160,544
168,988
Financing Lease Liabilities
26,024
1,102
160
Other Non–current Liabilities
18,752
38,046
5,540
Long-term Bank Loans
928,894
918,870
133,798
Total Non–current Liabilities
2,788,852
2,634,631
383,632
Total Liabilities
6,986,499
6,954,937
1,012,717
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
191,865
191,865
27,938
Total mezzanine equity
191,865
191,865
27,938
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
3,784
Treasury Shares
-
(4,283)
(624)
Additional Paid–In Capital
19,481,417
19,493,515
2,838,476
Accumulated Deficit
(18,934,860)
(19,179,059)
(2,792,687)
Accumulated Other
124,464
118,583
17,267
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
697,009
454,744
66,216
Non-controlling Interests
(85,128)
(98,068)
(14,280)
Total Shareholders' Equity
611,881
356,676
51,936
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
7,790,245
7,503,478
1,092,591
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in continuing operating
(304,096)
(163,187)
(23,762)
Net cash used in operating
(304,096)
(163,187)
(23,762)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(879,542)
683,000
99,453
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(879,542)
683,000
99,453
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(145,284)
117,619
17,127
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(145,284)
117,619
17,127
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and
(23,555)
(13,222)
(1,925)
Net (decrease)/increase in Cash and
(1,352,477)
624,210
90,892
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
5,316,148
2,478,423
360,886
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,963,671
3,102,633
451,778
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,963,671
3,102,633
451,778
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the
Table 4 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[11]
Total
Net Loss
(80,238)
376
(111,867)
(20,362)
(45,536)
(257,627)
Add
Depreciation &
19,316
8,648
9,232
509
4,952
42,657
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
17,621
17,621
Income Tax
-
-
(11)
149
-
138
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(21,678)
(21,678)
EBITDA
(60,922)
9,024
(102,646)
(19,704)
(44,641)
(218,889)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
1,852
788
650
20
8,783
12,093
Adjusted EBITDA
(59,070)
9,812
(101,996)
(19,684)
(35,858)
(206,796)
Adjusted EBITDA
(5.62 %)
2.23 %
(51.77 %)
(75.40 %)
-
(12.06 %)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[12]
Total
Net Loss
(173,111)
(20,768)
(70,976)
(57,376)
(57,668)
(379,899)
Add
Depreciation &
20,257
10,484
5,110
13,317
4,391
53,559
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
26,422
26,422
Income Tax
-
12
18
189
-
219
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(15,618)
(15,618)
EBITDA
(152,854)
(10,272)
(65,848)
(43,870)
(42,473)
(315,317)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,953
1,822
2,428
143
13,337
20,683
Adjusted EBITDA
(149,901)
(8,450)
(63,420)
(43,727)
(29,136)
(294,634)
Adjusted EBITDA
(13.7 %)
(2.1 %)
(23.6 %)
(136.2 %)
-
(16.3 %)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the
Table 5 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[13]
Total
Net Loss
(80,238)
376
(111,867)
(20,362)
(45,536)
(257,627)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
1,852
788
650
20
8,783
12,093
Non-GAAP Net
(78,386)
1,164
(111,217)
(20,342)
(36,753)
(245,534)
Non-GAAP Net
(7.45 %)
0.26 %
(56.45 %)
(77.92 %)
-
(14.31 %)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[14]
Total
Net Loss
(173,111)
(20,768)
(70,976)
(57,376)
(57,668)
(379,899)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,953
1,822
2,428
143
13,337
20,683
Non-GAAP Net
(170,158)
(18,946)
(68,548)
(57,233)
(44,331)
(359,216)
Non-GAAP Net
(15.6 %)
(4.6 %)
(25.5 %)
(178.3 %)
-
(19.9 %)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the
Table 6 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
(In '000)
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(244,199)
(35,558)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
12,093
1,761
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(232,106)
(33,797)
Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares
Diluted
394,377,251
394,377,251
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
394,377,251
394,377,251
Diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.62)
(0.09)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per
0.03
-
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.59)
(0.09)
Diluted loss per ADS
(12.38)
(1.80)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS
0.61
0.09
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
(11.77)
(1.71)
[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
[2] In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
[3] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
[4] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
[5] Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.
[6] EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
[7] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
[8] All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.
[9] "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units
[10] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
[11] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
[12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
[13] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
[14] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
