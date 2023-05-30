Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Chief Information Officer Bruce Hoffmeister Winner of 2023 Tennessee ORBIE® Enterprise Award

Recognition by TennesseeCIO honors regional executive leaders in information technology

LEBANON, Tenn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® celebrates that Bruce Hoffmeister, Chief Information Officer, was announced as winner of the TennesseeCIO 2023 ORBIE® Award in the category of Enterprise, in an event recognizing technology executives at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Hoffmeister, who joined Cracker Barrel in January 2021, is responsible for all aspects of the organization's information technology, security and digital strategies and initiatives.

"I'm humbled to receive this award and give full credit to our hard-working and dedicated IT team and partners throughout the company," Hoffmeister said. "Modernizing technology is critical to our future. Our team is leading that charge and is driven by how technology will improve the guest and employee experience."

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

"I'm pleased that Bruce has won this distinguished award," Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandra B. Cochran said. "His contributions to our company, our leadership team, and ultimately our guests and employees have been transformative. After only a little more than two years with Bruce leading our technology function, Cracker Barrel has seen some of the fastest implemented and most effective technology solutions our organization has experienced in our 54-year history."

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

