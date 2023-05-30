"I AI": Globant's New Commercial of the saga "Stuck in Consultancy" Playfully Pokes Fun at AI Trendiness, Highlighting the Track Record of the Company

The new commercial, which was developed by the creative agency GUT, lays out—with sarcasm—how these days, many consultancies are trying to keep up with the AI trend. It highlights the importance of Globant's deep expertise in bringing together Artificial and Human Intelligence to deliver unique and innovative solutions.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technological solutions, announced today the launch of "I AI", its new commercial from the "Stuck in Consultancy" saga. Developed together with the agency GUT Buenos Aires, the ad uses sarcasm to expose consultancies that want to quickly jump into the AI world.

AI is generating a vital revolution—transforming the present and future of business and our daily life. It has already proven its power to reinvent organizations and industries positively while increasing their human capacity. With vast expertise in developing digital experiences and delivering AI-based solutions, Globant cleverly employs humor in this commercial to talk about this trend and emphasizes the importance of bringing together the best of Artificial and Human Intelligence to become the most innovative partner.

"As part of the 'Stuck in Consultancy' saga, this new commercial not only showcases Globant's commitment to challenging traditional norms and paving the way for innovative solutions but also draws upon our extensive experience in the field", claims Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant. "If you bring together AI knowledge with great teams that understand the potential of the technology and the needs of each organization, you get a unique partner that delivers truly exceptional experiences."

"We have been building our AI portfolio since 2015 with the AI Studio and products like Augoor, Genexus Next, StarMeUp, and MagnifAI. All of them speak to our deep knowledge and experience to create value for organizations worldwide," adds Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder at Globant. "We will continue to scale up our Artificial and Human Intelligence power to influence every area, industry, and business for the better."

Furthermore, Matías Lafalla and Ramiro R.Gamallo, DGC & Partners for GUT, add: "In the world of consultancy, it is common for brands to work with more than one consultant over the years—even simultaneously. From the agency, we took on the challenge of collecting previous experiences that Globant clients had with their competitors, and we recreated them with an ironic, humorous tone."

Globant's focus on AI started back in 2015 when it first launched a specific AI Studio and started investing in several strategic initiatives. During this time, the company has introduced and evolved key products and platforms deeply rooted in AI, such as StarMeUp , Magnify , Augoor and Genexus Next . Complementing its product portfolio, Globant has also consolidated its AI-offering and initiatives into an end-to-end program called MINDS to have a solid outlook on best practices across several industries.

To see the ad, please click here .

Agency: GUT Buenos Aires

Client: Globant

Product: Globant

Campaign: Stuck in Consultancy

Film: TBD

Territory: Global

Launch date: May 2023

Founder: Gastón Bigio

CCO & Partner: Joaquín Cubría

ECD & Partner: Ramiro Gamallo / Matias Lafalla

ECD: Laura Rapela / Diego Fernández Posada/Juan Pablo Lufrano

Managing Director: Paula Medina Rivero

CD: Gastón Gual

CD: Alex Romero

Creative Copywriter: Haroldo Moreira

Art Director: Julian Amarillo

Group Account Director: Meme Traverso Lizarraga

International Account Supervisor: Bernardita Musa

Head of Production: Florencia Albizzati

Agency Producer: Mariana Jauregui

Creative Manager: Paula Akel

Head of Design: Rosario Muñoz

CSO: Javier Quintero

Head of Digital & Data: Ezequiel Gori Nastasi

Social Strategist: Gonzalo Paz

Production Company: Rebolucion

Director: Luis Gerard

CEO: Ezequiel Ortiz

Executive Producer: Pilar Capurro

Producer: Cecilia Cárdenes

DOP: Javier Juliá

Post Production coordinator: Mariano Olivari

Color grading: Armaleo

Editor: Jerónimo Pérez

VFX: Da8

Mix and Sound Design: Porta Estudio

Client Representatives:

Chief Brand Officer: Wanda Weigert

EVP, Global Marketing: Todd Krugman

Global Marketing Strategy: Emiliano Horcada

Campaign Manager: Ivanna Giménez

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place in which Innovation, Design and Engineering meet at scale.

With more than 27,000 employees, we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents. We work for companies such as Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

About GUT

An independent agency founded by Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos that offers disruptive and visceral creativity for brands with courage. GUT Network is the #1 independent agency at Effie Latam for two consecutive years (2020/2021) and it is an Ad Age A-Lister (2021). It won 2 Grand Prix at Cannes 2021/2022 and it was awarded at The Clios, D&AD, The International ANDY Awards and Círculo de Creatividad Argentina for its work for clients such as Popeyes, Mercado Libre, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Tim Hortons, Noblex, Skol, Heinz, Google and Headspace. GUT was also recognized this year as the #4 D&AD Independent Agency of the Year and as the #2 Cannes Lions Independent Network of the year 2022. GUT has offices in Buenos Aires, Miami, Toronto, São Paulo, LA, Mexico City and Amsterdam. www.gut.agency

