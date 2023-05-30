Mintal Tracker Wins 2023 iF DESIGN AWARD

The award-winning app was recognized as Solution for Sleep Disorders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintal Tracker, a sleep tracking app driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that offers a scientific approach to healthier sleep, was named as a winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD. Mintal Tracker won in the Solution for Sleep Disorders discipline in the Healthcare and Wellness and Service Design categories.

Mintal Tracker utilizes an AI algorithm to detect signs of sleep apnea, snoring, sleep talking and more, and provides an in-depth sleep report to improve users' sleep quality with no wearable device needed. The app has achieved a 95% success rate for detecting sleep disorders and also maintains a 92% accuracy rate for assessing the user's sleep apnea risk, offering a starting point for further medical diagnosis.

"We are honored to be recognized for Mintal Tracker's design and user experience. Unlike expensive and complicated sleep monitoring methods that rely on invasive medical devices, Mintal Tracker offers affordable, simplified options for sleep monitoring through mobile phones and smart watches," said Tiffany Zhang, product lead of Mintal. "Mintal Tracker allows users to visually understand their sleep cycle, sleep environment, and possible sleep disorders through sleep curve graphs, sleep recordings, vivid personalized avatar animations and ambient scene animations that help improve overall sleeping habits."

In addition, the app gives users access to hundreds of sleep aid resources, a library of 500+ audio and video content tracks, an AI-generated art feature to draw their dreams and more.

With a 133-member jury, made up of independent experts from around the world, the iF DESIGN AWARD selected Mintal from 11,000 submitted entries from 56 different countries.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety, or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com.

