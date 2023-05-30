Serve Unveils Commercial Deal with Uber to Enable Scaling of Robotic Delivery

After a Successful First Year in Los Angeles, Serve Has a Plan to Deploy Up to 2,000 AI-Powered Sidewalk Delivery Robots in New Markets on the Uber Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Serve Robotics Inc., the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, unveiled the scope of their partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world's largest food delivery and ridesharing platform. The company's commercial agreement allows for Serve to deploy its robots on Uber Eats in multiple markets across the United States, with up to two thousand Serve Robots to be fielded. Utilizing delivery robots has the potential to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, while also improving the efficiency of last mile delivery and offering customers and merchants a new and innovative delivery experience.

Serve Robotics robot with Uber Eats logo (PRNewswire)

Expanding the partnership with Uber is a significant opportunity for Serve. Serve's robotic deliveries have grown over 30% month over month since deliveries began in 2022, with over 200 restaurants in Los Angeles now participating. This growing awareness and interest in robotic delivery in one of the largest North American markets is evident in the thousands of positive ratings received for completed deliveries.

"We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Uber," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "This partnership is a major step towards mass commercialization of robotics for autonomous delivery, and it is a testament to the success of our partnership. We are excited to continue our work with Uber to bring this innovative technology to more cities across the country."

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions robots that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. The company's self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber, Nvidia, and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com , follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram , or apply to join our team on LinkedIn .

More Information

Vignesh Ganapathy

VP, Public Policy Serve Robotics

vignesh@serverobotics.com

408-859-7173

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.