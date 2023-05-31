Ascend's Starflam® selected by V-Zug for household oven components

HOUSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, a fully integrated producer of durable high-performance materials, has announced that its Starflam® RX06082 polymer is used by V-Zug Group, a Swiss manufacturer of premium large household appliances, for molding a large oven part. Starflam RX06082 is a 20% glass-fiber reinforced, halogen-free flame retardant PA66/PA6. It is supplied to V-Zug through Ascend's European distributor Lenorplastics AG in a pre-colored black grade.

V-Zug, Switzerland’s leading supplier of premium large household appliances, is using a UL94 V0 rated, 20% glass filled Starflam® PA blend from Ascend Performance Materials for a demanding large household oven part. (Photo: V-Zug) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to win this prestigious application, which is an important 'first' for Starflam in the segment of large kitchen and laundry appliances," says Dr. Christelle Staller, EMEAI engineering plastics sales director at Ascend. "As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe, this partnership with V-Zug and Lenorplastics will serve as a model for the kinds of value chain partnerships that deliver significant benefits for all, including the end consumer."

Starflam RX06082 had been recommended to V-Zug by Lenorplastics and Ornaplast in view of the high requirements for the oven part and following the customer's successful use of Starflam resins for other applications.

The non-halogenated compound has a UL94 yellow card flammability rating of V0 at 1.6 mm wall thickness and combines good flowability for long and complex injection molded components, good mechanical properties and high heat resistance, while also providing a clean black finish.

"After successful trials, we selected the Ascend polymer for its capability of producing high-quality parts with excellent repeatability in a cost-efficient molding process," explains Peter Jan Vokurka, global product manager at V-Zug. "The Starflam grade meets all our expectations, and we are already looking into its potential for further components with similarly demanding requirements."

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About V-Zug Group

"Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen."

V-ZUG is Switzerland's leading brand in household appliances, promoting its products also in selected premium markets overseas. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for more than 100 years and offers a comprehensive service in every market. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Switzerland-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the sale of household appliances, is another part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,200 people.

Read more at www.vzug.com

Read more at www.lenorplastics.ch

Read more at www.ornaplast.ch

