Café Valley Bakery Debuts Mini Cupcakes at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® will debut its new line of 12-count and 24-count Mini Cupcake assortments at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Anaheim, Calif., June 4 – 6 at booth #1509. Available in a variety of flavors, the new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning in July.

"This is truly an exciting time to be in the bakery business. These new cupcakes further expand our leadership position in bakery, broadens Café Valley's business platform, and helps us continue to deliver high quality products and services," said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Café Valley. "Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category through innovation and multiple seasonal offerings."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's new Mini Cupcake assortments include:

Everyday Mini Cupcakes available yearlong

Seasonal Mini Cupcakes available seasonally

Un-iced vanilla and chocolate cupcake options are also available. In addition to cupcakes, Café Valley offers croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites to in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores globally.

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit cafevalley.com or visit booth #1509 at IDDBA. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley's latest products in your store, please email gcoyle@cafevalley.com

About Café Valley Bakery:

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit cafevalley.com to learn more.

