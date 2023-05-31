Florida Crystals Corporation Expands Renewable Energy Production to Help Cleanly Power Florida's Only Rice Mill

Palm Beach County rice mill is now receiving power from the sun via 900 solar panels and the first Tesla Megapack battery in operation in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's only rice mill, owned by Florida Crystals Corporation in western Palm Beach County, is now converting sunlight to renewable energy for its operations via its 900-panel solar array and the first Tesla Megapack battery in operation in the state of Florida.

Andy Sauber, Sr. Director of Sustainability, Florida Crystals Corporation (PRNewswire)

Prior to this investment, Florida Crystals was already incredibly more than 80 percent powered by renewable energy companywide, which includes its agricultural and industrial operations as well as its corporate offices and fleet, by leveraging its advantage as one of America's largest growers of sugarcane. Sugarcane is one of the planet's most effective plants at capturing carbon and using it as food to grow. In the process, sugarcane produces more valuable plant fiber, or biomass, than any other crop. Florida Crystals uses its biomass as fuel to generate the clean, green energy that powers its operations.

Florida Crystals is now expanding its investment in and commitment to renewable energy by utilizing the sun in a new way. Its solar array and Tesla battery at its Sem Chi Rice Mill in Belle Glade are also moving the company closer to its goal to become carbon neutral.

"Our solar project is an amazing complement to how Florida Crystals is already powered," said Andy Sauber, Sr. Director of Sustainability. "The majority of the power for our operations already comes from the sun because our main fuel source is our own sugarcane fiber, which grows by converting and storing energy from sunlight. This new investment at our rice mill is literally making us even more solar-powered than we already are, but instead of storing the energy in our plants, we are utilizing a Tesla Megapack battery."

The solar photovoltaic system and the Megapack -- Tesla's utility-scale battery -- work in tandem: the solar panels provide power to the rice mill and charge the battery during the day, and the battery then supplies power to the rice mill after dark.

This first phase of the solar project powers one of the rice mill's two electrical meters and will supply approximately 20 percent of the total energy needs. The system is estimated to reduce carbon by 250 tons annually.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the solar panels and battery will also provide a reliable power source to the South Florida rice mill, which supplies 90 million pounds of locally grown rice each year – enough to feed more than 4 million people annually. Reliable power is critical to ensure continual operation of the silo fans that protect stored rice from moisture. The new system is especially critical in South Florida, because the end of the rice harvest season, when are storage silos are at full capacity, coincides with peak hurricane season, when there is a much higher likelihood of power shortages. The Megapack now eliminates the needs for industrial-sized diesel generators, which would have been temporarily installed after hurricanes.

"The solar panels, and particularly the Tesla battery, provide reliable electricity throughout the day and night, ensuring continuous operation of the mill and the protection of our staple food products no matter what Mother Nature has in store," said Sauber.

Discover more about the project – video: https://youtu.be/EyTmgtABgJc

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a fully integrated cane sugar company. Florida Crystals rotates sugarcane, rice and vegetables on 190,000 acres in Palm Beach County, Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida's only rice mill and the largest renewable power plant of its kind in North America, which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida's largest organic farmer and the only producer of Regenerative Organic Certified® sugar that is grown and milled in the United States, which is offered to consumers through the Florida Crystals® brand. Florida Crystals' organic farm is also the largest ROC® farm in the country. Its subsidiary, ASR Group, jointly owned with Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, is the world's largest cane sugar refining and marketing company. Florida Crystals, Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative and ASR Group own Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware products from upcycled sugarcane fiber and other plant fibers. Florida Crystals' FCI Residential Corporation subsidiary develops, constructs and manages multi-family residential communities in urban and in-fill areas. Florida Crystals is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more at www.FloridaCrystalsCorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Crystals Corporation