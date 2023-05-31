flyExclusive Expands Fleet Commitment of Gogo AVANCE

Gogo AVANCE is flyExclusive's Primary Inflight Connectivity Solution Fleetwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) best-selling AVANCE platform was selected by flyExclusive for upgrade on 40 private aircraft, leveraging award-winning Gogo connectivity and customer service.

"More than ever, our customers expect an inflight connectivity and entertainment experience consistent with what they experience on the ground," said Mike Guina, chief operating officer of flyExclusive. "After careful consideration, we are excited to continue to utilize Gogo's industry-leading AVANCE platform for connectivity upgrades. As a long-time Gogo customer, we rely on AVANCE to deliver a great inflight experience for our customers from a proven, trusted, and reliable partner."

flyExclusive offers customers curated private jet experiences around the world and currently has more than 90 aircraft flying with Gogo AVANCE L3, AVANCE L5 or Gogo classic ATG systems (ATG 5000, 4000 or 2000) onboard.

With flyExclusive's selection of Gogo AVANCE L3 or AVANCE L5 for installation on 40 aircraft, Gogo remains their primary provider of inflight connectivity and entertainment fleetwide.

"We're thrilled to broaden our agreement with flyExclusive to offer their passengers an enhanced inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solution with an AVANCE hardware upgrade," said Andy Geist, senior vice president of business development for Gogo. "AVANCE provides platform-powered flexibility and control along with greater speed, capacity and bandwidth so passengers and crew alike can customize their experience to meet their unique needs."

AVANCE L3 and L5 come equipped with Gogo Vision 360 which provides unlimited streaming of on-demand movies, TV programming and news, along with leading digital magazine titles and a state-of-the-art 3D moving map. Gogo Vision has a fixed monthly price which eliminates the unpredictability and often high costs associated with inflight streaming.

To further future-proof IFEC investments and keep pace with rapidly improving technology, AVANCE L5 offers an easy upgrade path to Gogo 5G and Gogo's global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband solution, Gogo Galileo.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,485 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

