ivWatch Expands Global Footprint into the United Kingdom

Clinical Advocate Helen Stephens, Registered General Nurse, Joins ivWatch Leadership Team as Vice President of International Sales, EMEA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, the IV safety company, today announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. This key market has a strong focus on improving IV therapy. The NHS Resolution has its sight set on changing the outcomes associated with IV extravasations. ivWatch's patient monitoring innovation perfectly aligns with the initiative to help protect patients from unpredictable IV complications with early IV infiltration and extravasation detection. As the only medical device in the world to detect infiltrations and extravasations at the earliest stages, the launch of ivWatch technology comes at the perfect time in the UK. ivWatch products are FDA cleared, have the CE mark, and are registered in the UK with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Helen Stephens joins the ivWatch executive team as Vice President of International Sales, EMEA. (PRNewswire)

ivWatch is also announcing the appointment of Helen Stephens to the executive team as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Helen has a tenured 30-year diverse career, as a nurse at the bedside and with experience in medical device sales at companies including Becton Dickinson, Vygon, Smiths Medical, and most recently ICU Medical. Stephens will provide a wealth of knowledge to drive growth in the EMEA region and select other global high-demand markets. She will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Warren.

"We are proud to bring our innovation to a market that is deeply rooted in improving healthcare and is on a mission to eliminate serious preventable injuries in IV therapy," said Gary Warren, President and CEO, ivWatch. "It's a transformational time for our company and with the addition of such a powerhouse clinical executive, Helen will bring significant strength to our leadership team and set us up for further expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. I look forward to partnering with Helen, whose experience ranges from being a clinician on the frontlines to business development and sales management, to bring long-term value to our current and future customers."

"I am delighted to join the dynamic and passionate ivWatch team and be part of paving the path forward in innovative products in infusion therapy," said Helen Stephens, Vice President of International Sales, EMEA. "At ivWatch, we are changing patient lives, avoiding patient harm at all costs, and making a positive impact on the clinicians by supporting them with a product that gives them the support they need to address this global problem."

As a clinical expert and leader, Stephens joins ivWatch from Smiths Medical that was acquired by ICU Medical where she most recently served as the Infusion Product Sales Manager, EMEA. In her career, Helen has held various leadership roles in Sales, Business Development, and Clinical. Helen is a registered nurse and holds a degree from Frances Harrison College of Healthcare, University of Surrey. She will be located in the United Kingdom and lead the company's international expansion plans from Europe. She will be responsible for directing the international distributor program and paving the way into new markets.

ivWatch's continuous IV monitoring system will be prominently on display at the upcoming 11th NIVAS annual conference hosted in London, June 1 and 2, for delegates to experience the miniaturized biosensor. Product experts, clinicians, and executives will be on-site to provide live product demonstrations. ivWatch technology detects infiltrations, often prior to clinicians, in as little as 0.2mLs, on average of 2.02mLs, and has 99% device sensitivity for 10mLs or less. The technology is coupled with periodic IV checks by the clinician and uses a predictive algorithm and near-infrared light to see changes in the optical properties in the tissue around an IV site and notifies clinicians to check the IV site if changes are detected.

To learn more about the patient monitoring system for IV infiltrations and extravasations visit: https://www.ivwatch.com/tech-overview/.

To learn more about the NHS Resolution on extravasations visit: https://resolution.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Did-You-Know-Extravasation.pdf

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

ivWatch, LLC (PRNewsfoto/ivWatch, LLC) (PRNewswire)

