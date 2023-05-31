TriNet Wins Eight Telly Awards for its 'People Matter' Campaign

Honored With Three Golds, Three Silvers, and Two Bronze Awards

DUBLIN, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its received eight prestigious Telly awards, including three golds, for its People Matter campaign. The 44th Annual Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

TriNet Wins 8 Telly Awards (PRNewswire)

TriNet won awards in the following categories:

Three Gold Telly Awards for People Matter Customer Video Series

Branded Content Campaign – Branding

Branded Content Campaign – Business to Business

Branded Content Campaign – Commercials

One Silver Telly Award for People Matter Customer Video Series

Branded Content Campaign – Non-scripted documentary

One Bronze Telly Award for People Matter Customer Video Series

Branded Content Campaign – Promotional

Two Silver Telly Awards for People Matter - So They Can Do More TV Commercial

Regional TV – Branding

Regional TV – Professional Services

One Bronze Telly Award for People Matter - So They Can Do More TV Commercial

Regional TV – Corporate Image

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with these eight prestigious awards for our latest People Matter campaign, including our first golds," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "We strive to highlight the human side of SMBs and share their amazing and untold stories. It is with great pride that I share the recognition with my TriNet colleagues, customers and extended creative collaboration teams."

Mendenhall added, "I would also like to acknowledge the distinguished team of creative artists that helped bring our latest People Matter campaign to life, including Annie Leibovitz—the world's most celebrated photographer who joined forces with us once again to shine a well-deserved light on our amazing and resilient customers."

The latest People Matter marketing campaign debuted during the unveiling of TriNet's new brand identity, showcasing incredible TriNet customers and SMB leaders who represent a cross-section of American entrepreneurism. Customers featured in the campaign were captured by the signature camera work of world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The omnichannel brand campaign also involved creative collaboration with additional distinguished artists including Gordon Bowen, film and commercial director Andrew De Zen, Emmy® award-winning Garson Yu, and award-winning documentarian Galen Summer. Out-of-home ads were featured in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Boston, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

This was a record-breaking year for the Telly Awards with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more. The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

Find The Telly Awards Online:

Website: www.TellyAwards.com

Facebook: /TellyAwards

Twitter: @TellyAwards

Instagram: @TellyAwards

YouTube: /TellyAwards

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.