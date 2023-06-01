DENSO Announces Recipients of 2022 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards

15 recipients honored; annual awards celebrate partners who help DENSO provide customers with exceptional quality, service and value

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the recipients of its annual North America Business Partner of the Year Awards. The 15 recipients all demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value that DENSO provided customers throughout its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2023.

Companies were recognized in the following categories by DENSO during its 2023 North America Business Partner Convention, held May 31, at the Suburban Collection Showplace near Detroit:

Supplier of the Year Award

Micron

Quality Leader Award

Essex Furukawa

Matsuo Industries USA , Inc.

Adkev, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Audubon Metals

Value Leader Award

Washington Penn

Novelis Corporation

TDK Corporation of America

Mino All North America

Special Achievement Award

NXP Semiconductors

MARUEI DE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.

SHOEI MEXICANA

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Diversity Leader Award

NSK Corporation

Sustainability Leader Award

Washington Penn

Partners were evaluated based on criteria set by DENSO's North American leaders and honored in categories that closely align with DENSO's values, including quality, sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and Kaizen, or continuous improvement. All recipients displayed a deep commitment to operational and product excellence, as well as a drive to collaborate closely in advancing mobility through innovative products and technologies.

"This past year has been defined by an urgent need to adapt and evolve for emerging mobility trends, from electrification to connectivity and much more," said Mike Winkler, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. "All of our partners, but especially these award recipients, have been crucial in helping us navigate such changes and deliver for our customers – quickly, sustainably and with enhanced value."

In addition to the award ceremony, this year's Convention included talks from DENSO leaders about key focus areas for the next fiscal year, including the company's Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind; Monozukuri, or the art of making things; quality; risk management; manufacturing design; and sustainability.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

