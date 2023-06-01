TradePMR Releases Reimagined Fusion Technology Platform

This offering features a streamlined user experience, as well as new basket trading capabilities and an enhanced communication system.

GAINESVILLE and TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), announced today at its annual SYNERGY conference that it has launched a new version of its Fusion technology platform. With this launch, Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) working with TradePMR can now access the provider's top-rated technology1 from desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. The reimagined platform delivers a completely refreshed user experience as well as expanded trading capabilities and a secure Message Center.

Fusion is designed to be the central hub for an advisor's technology workstation. The platform's extensive capabilities include streamlined account opening, account management, simple and advanced trading, fee calculation, client relationship management, and more. With the launch of this enhanced Fusion platform, advisors working with TradePMR can continue delivering exceptional service to their clients, wherever they are.

"RIAs need technology that moves at the speed of their business," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "We know that advisors' workdays don't end when they leave the office. Their work follows them wherever they go, and they need to provide clients with excellent service at any time, from anywhere. We're thrilled to bring TradePMR's top-rated technology1 directly to advisor's fingertips."

Alongside the launch of web-based Fusion, TradePMR is rolling out expanded basket trading capabilities, a secure Message Center, as well as an enhanced digital account opening experience:

Basket Trading Enhancement – a significant expansion to TradePMR's trading technology that provides RIAs with expanded information about trade orders, prior to submission. With these updates, RIAs can complete advanced trades across accounts with greater flexibility, clarity, and control.

Message Center – a secure communication system between RIA firms and TradePMR directly within the Fusion platform. With Message Center, RIAs can receive general update messages as well as messages clarifying service requests and identifying requests that are not-in-good-order. These messages are shared with the team members within each RIA that are tagged to relevant accounts and service requests, helping to ensure that the right people receive the right messages in the format that they want.

Coming Soon: Enhanced Digital Account Opening – enhanced account opening capabilities that provide RIAs with a streamlined user experience, the ability to more easily open multiple accounts under a single household, and the option to personalize eSigning with firm branding. The Digital Account Opening experience will also provide an additional way of verifying clients to sign that can increase the success rate and bolster the end-client experience.

"The technology of yesterday does not suit the advisor of tomorrow," added Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer at TradePMR. "With this new version of Fusion, we are putting the advisor experience front and center. The technology RIAs use directly impacts the service they can deliver to their clients. We believe this enhanced resource can further streamline advisor operations, and ultimately help them delight their clients."

On top of Fusion's expansive capabilities, the platform also integrates with a wide range of industry leading providers. For more information on Fusion's comprehensive integrations, visit: https://www.tradepmr.com/integrations.

For more information about TradePMR, visit https://www.tradepmr.com/home.

For more information on the SYNERGY23 conference, visit: synergy.tradepmr.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

