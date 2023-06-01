WIN Learning partners with the State of Tennessee to certify students as career-ready

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens preparing to graduate from high school have a new tool available to prove they're ready to successfully join the workforce.

WIN's assessments help students understand the value of core skills by applying them to workplace situations.

The Tennessee Career Readiness Opportunity Program will help state-wide 11th- and 12th-grade students earn nationally recognized credentials in career readiness at no cost to help them make better-informed choices about their potential career paths.

WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career-readiness solutions, was awarded this opportunity by the Tennessee Department of Education to certify that students in local districts and public charter schools are career-ready.

"WIN's assessments help students understand the value of these core skills by applying them to workplace situations," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, founder and CEO of WIN Learning. "Passing the assessments and earning their credentials will allow students to demonstrate that they have mastered these skills and know how to use them in real life."

WIN Learning's Tennessee career readiness solution includes three qualifying assessments resulting in three stackable career-readiness credentials validating the foundational soft skills, workplace employability skills and basic digital literacy skills most in-demand by employers around the nation.

These career-contextualized assessments are not like academic end-of-course exams, Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests or college entrance exams. The WIN assessments go beyond concept knowledge and measure students' ability to apply the foundational workplace skills required across all occupations and industries.

The assessments benchmark workplace skills including:

Work Ready Essential Soft Skills – also commonly called professional skills, durable skills, power skills or work habits – includes effective communication, professionalism, teamwork and collaboration, and thinking critically and solving problems in workplace settings.

Work Ready Employability Skills – Work Ready Math, Work Ready Reading and Work Ready Data includes the foundational academic skills recommended in the workplace.

Work Ready Digital Literacy Skills – measures skills needed to navigate technology in the workplace including Computer Operations, Internet Browsing, Digital Communication, Digital Documents and Digital Security.

All credentials correlate to the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET Content Model Framework , the nation's leading source of occupational data, and are endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council, a national nonprofit workforce development, training and advocacy organization.

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

