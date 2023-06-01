Yana Watson Kakar to join CDPQ as Managing Director and Head of Americas

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ, a leading global investor, announced today that Yana Watson Kakar is joining the group as Managing Director and Head of Americas. CDPQ ranks among the largest institutional investors in the world with over $400 billion Canadian dollars in assets and 1,500+ employees across 11 offices in ten countries.

As Managing Director and Head of Americas, Ms. Kakar will be an integral member of the CDPQ Global Management team, contributing to the global strategy of CDPQ and its implementation, the development of key relationships across the public, private and civil sectors, and the deployment of constructive capital throughout the world.

Ms. Kakar will also serve as Head of CDPQ's New York office and oversee our offices in Mexico and Brazil to promote the group in the wider region with key stakeholders. Ms. Kakar will work closely with the heads of the asset classes in developing CDPQ's investment strategy and partnerships across the Americas region while strengthening the existing portfolio of constructive capital invested in private equity, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure, technology, and equity markets.

A seasoned executive and strategist known for building and leading top performing and diverse teams, Ms. Kakar brings a unique blend of business, investment, and policy expertise to the role. Ms. Kakar is the CEO of Growth for Good, a special purpose acquisition company focused on sustainable companies critical to the decarbonization of the global economy. Previously she was Global Managing Partner of Dalberg Advisors, a mission-driven multinational consulting firm specializing in policy, strategy, and investment advisory. In 2020, Ms. Kakar concluded two terms in the role having led the firm to triple revenues and grow to nearly 30 offices worldwide over the course of her tenure.

"We are truly delighted to have Yana join the CDPQ team to lead our Americas region. Her track record as an inclusive business leader, commitment to sustainable investing, and deep experience at the intersection of the public and private sectors will enable an immediate contribution to our constructive capital approach of creating solutions to the challenges that markets and communities face," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability.

"As a Canadian educated in Québec – yet living in New York and working globally for over two decades – I am very happy to be joining CDPQ as Managing Director and Head of Americas, working on behalf of Quebecers alongside the highest caliber of investment professionals known for their commitment to creating better outcomes for people and the planet," said Yana Watson Kakar.

ABOUT YANA WATSON KAKAR

An experienced executive with a track record of success both as a chief executive and as a counsellor to other CEOs, boards of directors, heads of state and the public service, and institutional investors across asset classes, Yana has dedicated her career to driving economic and financial returns through the application of socially inclusive and sustainable business and investment strategies.

Yana serves on the board of directors of Oxfam America and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization, the Women's Forum of New York and 100 Women in Finance. Her perspectives have been published widely, including in Bloomberg, The Economist, The Financial Times, Forbes, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and Yahoo! Finance. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada and holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As of December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

