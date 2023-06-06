ANTERIX TO ISSUE ITS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced it will issue its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter financial results and file its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 before the open of the market on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Upon issuing, additional earnings information will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

