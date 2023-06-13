Moxo and SpeciTec Partner to Streamline External Project Workflows in the Financial Services Industry

We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with SpeciTec, a Swiss software company specializing in the digitalization of wealth activities, to further streamline client interaction workflows for banks and financial institutions.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading external project workflow solution, announced a partnership with SpeciTec, a Swiss software company specializing in the digitalization of wealth activities. The combined expertise of Moxo and SpeciTec will result in improved credit request workflows, enhanced operational efficiency, and a secure mobile banking experience available to private banks. The partnership will also streamline prospect and client onboarding by efficiently managing workflows, collecting data and documents, and centralizing interactions for a modern and seamless experience.

Moxo Logo (PRNewswire)

Moxo's powerful client interaction capabilities combined with SpeciTec's experience implementing its client lifecycle management solution for various banks aims to eliminate fragmentation between clients and their relationship managers, as well as the compliance team.

Moxo's platform has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions, and has powered digital client interaction processes for global financial organizations such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The solution drives operational efficiency for traditionally manual & expensive processes across the client lifecycle. By leveraging Moxo's digital interaction workspaces, banks can provide customers with a secure, convenient experience across all digital touch-points — while managing their distributed organization.

To learn more about Moxo, visit https://www.moxo.com/ .

To learn more about SpeciTec, visit https://www.specitec.com/

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client business with Moxo. Streamline external projects with digital interaction workflows — from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals, and more. Moxo employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and a full suite of security policies.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About SpeciTec

SpeciTec is a software designer company based in Geneva, founded 20 years ago. SpeciTec specializes in providing software and application development for Private Banking around core packages as Avaloq, Temenos, AZqore, Finnova, Apsys, Olympic to enhance performance and flexibility to the banks.

SpeciCRED provides private banks with full portfolio overview at portfolio, client, and group levels. It onboards 5 modules (LV calculator, client monitoring, stress tests & simulations, credit request application, and a data warehouse).

SpeciVIM is a complete client lifecycle management solution, that aims to provide a 360° view of clients' activity by centralizing all client data and interactions in one software, monitoring clients from onboarding to transaction, and automatic exchange of information.

SpeciTec has also developed standard applications outside the core banking package such as MIS for profitability, FX blotter for trading profit.

Together with their partners Canon, Microsoft, Temenos and Moxo, SpeciTec successfully delivers its solutions worldwide. SpeciTec software solutions are currently used in Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia. To learn more, visit specitec.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

