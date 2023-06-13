SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES ITS BIRTHDAY WEEK WITH 40% OFF BASE FARES AND A WEEK-LONG SWEEPSTAKES

Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes offers up to 20 million Rapid Rewards bonus points, round trip air travel, and promotional Companion Passes;

Airline launches three-day sale for travel from August through December 2023 .

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and by offering a variety of deals, including daily sweepstakes leading up to the carrier's official birthday on June 18. Yesterday, Southwest® kicked off the sweepstakes, offering Customers the opportunity to win prizes including round trip air travel for two, Rapid Rewards® bonus points, and the highly-coveted promotional Companion Pass® (only on June 18) by visiting WannaGetAwayDay.com.1 Additionally, Customers can score big starting today, June 13 through June 15, with 40% off base fares, with more surprises happening throughout the week.

Wanna Get Away Day

To celebrate the carrier's 50th Anniversary of its first commercial flight, Southwest declared June 18 as Wanna Get Away Day and registered the day with the National Day Calendar. In 1996, Southwest coined the phrase "Wanna Get Away®" to highlight the Company's expansion and create humorous moments to share with Customers, becoming an iconic and recognized expression for the brand that is now celebrated every year.

"In true Southwest style, we're celebrating with Heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, Wanna Get Away Day, on June 18," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Wanna Get Away Day is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its Customers and Employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign."

Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes

Beginning on Monday, June 12, Customers have daily opportunities to enter for a chance to win prizes, including round trip air travel for two and Rapid Rewards bonus points. Visit WannaGetAwayDay.com through Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:58:59 p.m. Central Time to enter.1 Participants must be a Rapid Rewards Member. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com®.

Major Sale: 40% Off Base Fares

Additionally, Southwest Airlines® launched one of its largest sales of the year for its birthday celebration and Wanna Get Away Day. Starting today, June 13, through June 15, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Customers can take advantage of the birthday sale, saving 40% off base fares for their next adventure for travel Aug. 15 through Dec. 14, 2023.2 Members can use 40OFF in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats and days are limited. The discount is applied before government taxes and fees. Visit Southwest.com to book and view full terms and conditions.2

Continuing the Celebration

Customers can also purchase an "Enjoying the View from 52" T-shirt ($30) and tank top ($25) while supplies last from Southwest The Store. Additionally, on Sunday, June 18, Customers 21 years of age and older can celebrate Southwest's birthday with one free premium drink onboard (one drink per Customer and must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages).

1 Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Florida, New York, and Rhode Island) age 19 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of all prizes: $249,763.90. For complete details and Official Rules, visit WannaGetAwayDay.com. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy at Southwest.com/privacy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by June 18, 2023, 11:58:59 p.m. Central Time. International air travel, points, and Companion Pass bookings do not include taxes and fees of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

2 Sale Terms & Conditions

The 40% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus® fares booked on Southwest.com from June 13 through June 15, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (the "Booking Period") and flown between Aug. 15 through Dec. 14, 2023, ("Travel Period"). Travel is blacked out from Nov. 16 through Nov. 27, 2023. The Promotion code savings are applied before government taxes and fees. Enter promotion code 40OFF in the Promo Code box when booking during the Booking Period. Seats and days are limited. If a Customer enters the promotion code 40OFF in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com or swabiz.com during the Booking Period, then while selecting your flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights. Discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion applies to the base fare only.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for select flights booked within the Booking Period while supplies last for travel flown within the Travel Period. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in the forfeiture of any promotion code savings. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, flight credit, Southwest gift card, or Southwest LUV Vouchers®. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously booked flight, or change to a previously booked flight. The discount is only valid on Southwest.com and swabiz.com. The discount is not valid on group travel or Southwest Vacations®, Southwest Partner Services API or through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

3U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

4Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

51973-2019 annual profitability

