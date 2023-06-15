CHARLOTTE RED CROSS WORKERS UNANIMOUSLY VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Organizing Victory is Seventh in N.C. in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the manufacturing distribution unit at the American Red Cross facility in Charlotte have unanimously voted to join Teamsters Local 71.

"Congratulations to the Red Cross manufacturing distribution technicians in Charlotte on their organizing victory," said Willie Ford, President of Local 71. "We are pleased to welcome these new members to Local 71 and we look forward to helping them secure the workplace protections they deserve."

"Across the nation, we're seeing a surge in organizing victories amongst Red Cross workers," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "These workers want a voice in the workplace, access to high-quality health insurance, and guaranteed raises – and they know that joining the Teamsters is how to get it. We couldn't be more excited to have another cohort of Red Cross workers join the Teamsters and we look forward to organizing more."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these workers will join more than 1,700 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters so I could have a voice and feel more secure with my job," said Patricia Adams, manufacturing distribution technician at Red Cross in Charlotte. "I am excited to now have the protections of a strong union contract."

Teamsters Local 71 represents 3,100 workers in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal71.com.

