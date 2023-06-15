CRUXGG LAUNCHES NEW LINE TO UPGRADE YOUR COUNTERTOP

The Latest Collaboration From CRUX® and Ghetto Gastro is a Curated Collection of Kitchen Must Haves

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUX®, part of the Made By Gather™ portfolio of kitchenware brands, announced the launch of their updated kitchen electrics collection with Ghetto Gastro, the Bronx-born culinary collective. This highly-anticipated new CRUXGG line takes a curated approach – with a simple, sleek colorway (Calm Gray) that upgrades the countertop with every kitchen's must haves. Using direct consumer feedback and deep market insights, the line was designed with mass appeal and gets to the core of what we know the consumer wants.

CRUXGG curated line, exclusively sold at Target (PRNewswire)

The CRUXGG line is available exclusively at Target, both online at Target.com and on-shelves in all Target stores. To make the products even more accessible in time for Summer, the new line is being introduced with special introductory pricing lasting through mid-July.

Leading the pack is the new, and improved, 6.0 QT touchscreen air fryer now equipped with our patented TurboCrisp™ technology to ensure all your meals are crispy, perfectly cooked, and healthy – and cooking 50% faster than traditional ovens! The 5 featured cooking presets (air fry, bake, broil, reheat, and roast) makes it easy to use and the powerful 1750-watt heating system makes it faster than ever. Plus, each air fryer comes with a special CRUXGG recipe booklet packed with signature Ghetto Gastro recipes – such as red velvet cake and crispy sweet potato fries.

The first launch of CRUXGG kitchenware landed in 2020 and proved to be an instant bestseller with the TRNR, a double rotating waffle iron, selling out just 48 hours after launch. The collection gained fans and praise from culinary professionals, enthusiastic home chefs, hypebeasts, and celebrities – including Diddy, Chef Matty Matheson, Ruby Rose, and more. The CRUXGG brand's continued commitment and vision for curating design-driven consumer countertops with purpose led to the creation of our continued partnership with Target.

"Since my original meeting with Jon, Les, and Pierre I've been inspired by their impact on food culture and community in the kitchen. While merging our missions, we've stayed focused on creating products that are design-driven and function-focused – and making everyone feel like good cooking can be attainable," says Made By Gather and CRUX® founder and CEO, Shae Hong. "This latest CRUXGG drop is our best collaboration yet and gets to the heart of what every cool kitchen needs and wants."

Born in the Bronx and inspired by a youthful generation of cooking enthusiasts, Ghetto Gastro, a dynamic group of food enthusiasts and thought leaders, utilizes food to empower communities and advance social justice by igniting conversations around race, class, diversity and inclusion. Ghetto Gastro's members Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrão worked with the CRUX® design studio to create this next wave of countertop kitchen electrics that serve up a shared vision of style and purpose, one that uplifts communities and fosters meaningful connections through food.

"We're leveling up across the board. A part of our mission is to scale the impact of what we make and increase the accessibility to design-forward appliances with utility in mind. We're committed to finding new ways to bring the best out of every kitchen," said Jon, Les, and Pierre of Ghetto Gastro. "We're excited about seeing this next iteration of CRUXGG available throughout the country in communities that mean the most to us. You know the vibes — with Ghetto Gastro, everybody eats."

The new collection comprises of:

6 QT Air Fryer Touchscreen ( $79.99 , intro price: $59.99 ) , every house needs one, and this one is the best – equipped with TurboCrisp™.

Single Rotating Waffle Maker ( $39.99 , intro price: $29.99 ) , a breakfast lover's dream ready to whip up 5 waffles in under 10 minutes.

2 Slice Digital Toaster ( $29.99 , intro price: $24.99 ) , a minimalistic take on the countertop staple that includes a gluten-free setting to enjoy your favorite dishes the right way.

12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ( $49.99 , intro price: $39.99 ), a sleek everyday necessity that comes with a pause and serve feature for easy grab and go.

To shop the exclusive CRUXGG collaboration and to learn more about Ghetto Gastro, please visit: target.com/CRUXGG

About CRUX®

Inspired by New York City's revered style and resilience, the CRUX® line was created in NYC in 2016 to engage a new generation of youthful cooking enthusiasts who were at the forefront of groundbreaking in-home culinary experiences. Since its inception, CRUX® kitchenware has revolutionized this category and is touted as one of the first brands to match the appliance to the generation and not the other way around. Best known for reimagining kitchenware without sacrificing premium design, functionality, and accessibility, CRUX® products are distinguished as a trailblazing category-buster at the intersection of culture and innovation. CRUX® is a Made by Gather™ brand. Founded in 2003 by then-22-year-old entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather creates and incubates a portfolio of kitchenware brands for the design-savvy modern consumer. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in-store at major retailers nationwide. Follow CRUX® on Tik Tok @crux.kitchen and Instagram at @crux.kitchen.

About Ghetto Gastro

Ghetto Gastro is the Bronx-born culinary collective of Jon, Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker. The group has defined its own lane, merging food, fashion, music, art, and design. Claiming both the beauty and grit from the streets with the aspiration and aesthetics of the finer things, Ghetto Gastro's interdisciplinary approach celebrates the Bronx as a driver of global culture. The crew masterfully blends influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients, and the pulse of hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity, and economic empowerment.

www.ghettogastro.com

About Made by Gather™

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes Beautiful™, BELLA®, BRIM®, CRUX®, and CRUXGG™, a collaboration with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com

