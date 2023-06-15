Pamesa Group and eCombustible Energy Partner to Launch the First Carbon-Free, Hydrogen-Based Fuel Used in Commercial Industrial Operations

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pamesa Group has become the first company worldwide to use a hydrogen-based fuel to replace natural gas in its production process in partnership with eCombustible Energy. This fuel is completely free of carbon emissions. Going forward, the Pamesa Group plans to implement this fuel in all its operations.

eCombustible is a new carbon-free fuel that is generated through an improved electrolysis process and with significantly higher production efficiency than any other electrolysis technology.

This energy is generated in equipment installed in the same plants as the Pamesa production centers, so it does not need any type of transportation or distribution. As a result, the carbon emissions associated with the life cycle of eCombustible is further reduced compared to that of conventional fuels.

Fernando Roig, president of Grupo Pamesa points out that: "In a context as complicated as the energy crisis we are going through, I am proud to announce that, after four years of effort and investment, exclusively private, we are going to be able to produce in our plants without emitting carbon dioxide and without depending on third parties."

The fuel is produced using modules, which allows it to be configured according to the specific requirements of each client. In addition, it can be used in existing equipment with little or no need to modify the current machinery.

"Our mission is to provide a long-term, cost-effective, carbon-free fuel supply solution to help industries that today rely heavily on fossil fuels and give them energy independence," says Jorge Arévalo, CEO of eCombustible Energy. "Pamesa is leading the way in demonstrating how sectors whose CO2 emissions were economically unfeasible to reduce with current technology can now contribute to a more sustainable world while continuing to grow their businesses."

With the support of eCombustible, Pamesa achieves several major milestones: having the first plant of its kind globally that can operate independent of natural gas, a more efficient solution than existing hydrogen alternatives, including conventional green hydrogen, while remaining 100% carbon-free at a more competitive price than natural gas.

This is one more step in the demanding policy of corporate social responsibility of the Pamesa Group and its environmental management. Pamesa has a zero-waste policy in which its main areas of action are recycling 100% of solid and liquid waste, recycling wastewater both from the group itself and from other companies in the sector, heat recovery from factory ovens and recycling pallets. In addition, the Group has solar panels on all the roofs of its facilities, with a total installed power of 20.79 MW in solar panels, predominantly feeding its production plants with self-produced electricity in an ecological way.

About eCombustible

eCombustible Energy offers a long-term fuel supply solution that is designed to provide the world's most fossil-fuel dependent industries with a fuel that is carbon-free, cost-competitive, and requires little to no modification to existing customer equipment. The efficacy of its hydrogen-based fuel, eCombustible, has been validated through testing and independent assessments by third-party engineering firms. For more information visit www.ecombustible.com.

About Pamesa Grupo Empresarial

Consolidated as one of the strongest ceramic groups, Pamesa Grupo Empresarial is the leading European producer and the fourth worldwide, representing 20% of the sector's production in Spain and multiplying its turnover by five in the last 10 years.

The commercialization of the industrial group dedicated to the design, manufacture, distribution and sale of ceramic products is carried out through its six brands Pamesa, TAU, Prissmacer, Ecoceramic, Geotiles and Navarti.

Following the premises of design, avant-garde, technology and innovation, the Group is committed to the environment at all levels, generating employment and prosperity, maintaining a high level of commitment to the environment, talent management and giving an ethical, social and economic response to society and the territory. For more information visit www.pamesa.com

