Regal enters into lease agreement to continue as operators of recently renovated Union Square theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal announced today that the company has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Related to continue the operation of Regal Union Square in Manhattan, New York. The recently renovated theatre – in the heart of one of New York City's most iconic neighborhoods – showcases the latest innovations to the theatrical experience with top-of-the line technology and amenities including three premium format options.

"Regal Union Square is a state-of-the-art theatre featuring the latest advancements to the moviegoing experience," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "In cooperation with our partners at Related, we are excited to enter into a long-term lease agreement for this premiere entertainment destination providing moviegoers from the area the best place to watch a movie for many years to come."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Regal in the heart of Union Square," said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President, Related Companies. "The best-in-class cinema experience will continue to bring the magic of the movies to thousands of Manhattan residents as well as visitors from around the world."

Manhattan residents and visitors will continue to enjoy the incredible experience at this location, which has provided guests the best place to watch a movie with the most innovative presentations, including a Pepsi 4DX auditorium where the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters are enhanced through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

Regal Union Square also features a ScreenX auditorium where movie fans go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding feature films to the left and right walls of the theatre. This panoramic format creates an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience. The theatre is also home to the Regal Premium Experience (RPX), which presents movies the way filmmakers intended with powerful, Dolby Atmos surround sound, bright eye-popping laser projected images and theatre seats that feature ButtKicker technology in a custom-built premium environment.

Regal is also proud to offer Regal Unlimited at Union Square. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,136 screens in 450 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

