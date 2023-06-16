It's the best of both worlds!

It's the best of both worlds!

Welcome the all new Knix Thigh Saver now in Leakproof

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intimate apparel brand Knix combines its Leakproof technology with its famous Thigh Saver to introduce the ultimate summer offering, the Leakproof Thigh Saver.

Knix Leakproof Thigh Saver (PRNewswire)

For 10 years, Knix has been changing the intimates industry through product innovation and empowering people everywhere to live unapologetically free. As a pioneer in Leakproof, Knix is launching its newest Leakproof innovation: Leakproof Thigh Saver.

Say goodbye to the uncomfortable summer thigh chafe and say hello to the all-in-one Leakproof Thigh Saver, freeing people from thigh chafe, leaks, and sweat. The Leakproof Thigh Saver combines Knix's iconic Thigh Saver with its patented Leakproof technology to create the ultimate summer accessory. The Leakproof Thigh Saver allows people to move freely without all the uncomfortable skin-to-skin rubbing and provides all-day protection from leaks.

The Leakproof Thigh Saver is a smooth fitting 'all-in-one' short that looks and washes like the regular Thigh Saver but can absorb about 3 tsp of blood, sweat, or pee. This will prevent people from experiencing chafing and most importantly, leave them feeling confident while they experience everyday leaks. The Leakproof Thigh Saver is available in 6" length.

The Leakproof Thigh Saver launches on June 16, 2023, and retails for $40 USD / $44 CAD. It is available in sizes XS-XXXXL and comes in Black, Warm Sand and Leopard print.

To view the Leakproof Thigh Saver, please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

Media Contact: press@knix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Knix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix