Tucson Plastic Surgery Celebrates Five Years as NewBeauty Top Doctors

NewBeauty proudly recognizes board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to recognize board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, esteemed plastic surgeons at Tucson Plastic Surgery, as they celebrate five years as NewBeauty Top Doctors. As board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons with a combined experience of over 22 years, Dr. Mahabir and Dr. Kurtovic have demonstrated unparalleled expertise and dedication in their craft. Specializing in various cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, they have consistently delivered transformative results that have enhanced the lives of countless patients.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

Renowned for their meticulous approach, personalized care, and artistic vision, Dr. Kurtovic and Dr. Mahabir have earned a sterling reputation within the Tucson community and beyond. Their ability to achieve natural-looking results that harmonize with each patient's unique physique has garnered them the trust and loyalty of their patients. Dr. Kurtovic specializes in cosmetic breast and body surgery as well as breast reconstruction, while Dr. Mahabir specializes in facial rejuvenation, cosmetic breast and body surgery, and breast reconstruction.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for nearly two decades, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership highlights their outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Mahabir and Dr. Kurtovic for another year and look forward to continuing to work with them to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of plastic surgery.

For more information about Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic and their transformative cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, please visit tucsonplasticsurgery.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:

info@newbeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewBeauty