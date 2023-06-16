Yerkin Tatishev, Chairman and Founder of Kusto Group, Assumes Chairmanship of Almaty Management University, Kazakhstan's Oldest Private University

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yerkin Tatishev, a renowned business leader and Chairman of Kusto Group, has been appointed as the Chairman of Almaty Management University (AMU), the oldest private university in Kazakhstan. This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone for AMU, as it seeks to further its reputation as a pioneer of business education in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Yerkin Tatishev is an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist and brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to his new role. As the Chairman and Founder of Kusto Group, a diversified international investment group with a strong presence in the CIS region, Tatishev has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving growth and transformation across various industries. His strategic vision and commitment to social development make him an ideal candidate to lead AMU into a new era of success.

AMU, established in 1988, holds the distinction of being the first business school in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The university has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's educational landscape and has emerged as a beacon of excellence in business education. The appointment of Yerkin Tatishev as Chairman solidifies AMU's commitment to fostering an environment of innovation and strategic leadership.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Yerkin Tatishev stated, "I am deeply honored to assume the chairmanship of Almaty Management University, an institution that has long been at the forefront of business education. I look forward to working closely with the esteemed faculty and dedicated staff to strengthen AMU's position as a center of excellence, producing highly skilled professionals equipped to navigate the challenges of the global business landscape."

Under Tatishev's leadership, AMU aims to further enhance its academic programs, foster international collaborations, and promote entrepreneurship among students. By leveraging his extensive network and industry connections, Tatishev intends to attract leading global experts, renowned faculty, and prominent guest speakers to contribute to the university's mission of producing future business leaders.

The appointment of Yerkin Tatishev as Chairman reinforces the AMU's commitment to providing a world-class business education that empowers students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in a rapidly evolving global economy. As the university builds upon its illustrious history, it will continue to set new standards for business education in Kazakhstan and the wider CIS region.

