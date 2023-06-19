SERENGETI ASSET MANAGEMENT STRENGTHENS POSITION IN LATIN AMERICAN SPORTS MARKET WITH INVESTMENT IN LIGA 1 PERU

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serengeti Asset Management, a leading opportunistic investment firm, has announced its equity investment to centralize and grow the commercial and broadcast rights for Liga 1, the top flight football association in Peru. Serengeti partnered with 1190 Sports and other investment partners to acquire a 30% stake in the commercial and broadcast rights of Liga 1. In this effort, Serengeti expects that centralizing and marketing the collective rights will substantially increase the value of the league and individual clubs, creating a more enjoyable, competitive product to watch for domestic and international Liga 1 fans.

"We are extremely excited to continue expanding our involvement in sports and media, particularly in global football. This investment builds on Serengeti's bullish views on the opportunity in the South American market and our ongoing support of what many consider to be the heart of football," said Managing Director and Head of Special Situations, Aria Vossoughi, who oversees Serengeti's sports and media strategy.

Jody LaNasa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Serengeti said "across other global leagues, we have seen that strengthening the competitive dynamics of the league and financial profiles of the clubs results in material improvements to fan engagement, viewership, player development, and transfer activity. We believe that Peru can be one of the top South American footballing nations, with Liga 1 clubs in regular contention to win major tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana."

Serengeti's investment in Liga 1 Peru marks an expansion of its existing partnership with 1190 Sports, the leading expert in the commercialization and management of sports distribution and media rights in Latin America. The two firms collaborate with premier sports organizations including the Chilean and Peruvian football federations and are currently promoting the centralization of the Brazilian domestic league (Brasileirão) for 20% of the commercial and media rights through the majority group, Liga Forte Futbol (LFF). These partnerships signify Serengeti and 1190 Sports' shared ambition to advance sports rights management in Latin America.

"Throughout our collaboration with 1190 Sports, we have observed their effective management strategy, delivering positive outcomes for clubs and investors alike, thereby enhancing the overall product for global football fans and we are excited about the prospect ahead of us with Brasileirão," said Jody.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our successful partnership with Serengeti Asset Management as we work to professionalize and enhance the value of sports rights and football in Latin America. Via our unique associative model with the clubs, Peru's Liga 1 has an exciting opportunity to grow its value by incorporating best practices from the world's leading leagues, as well as new technologies and business models, to create a more attractive product for the fans and position Liga 1 as one of the leading football leagues in the region," said Matias Rivera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fz Sports.

This investment in Liga 1 marks a significant step for Serengeti and 1190 Sports as they seek to solidify their presence in the Latin American sports market and ultimately develop the region's sports rights management landscape, bringing enhanced experiences to both fans and stakeholders alike.

About Serengeti Asset Management:

Founded in 2007 by Jody LaNasa, Serengeti Asset Management addresses complex special situations through structure and creativity. The firm manages capital for institutional investors, including pensions, endowments, and large family offices, utilizing a flexible, opportunistic and value-driven approach to investments.

About 1190 Sports:

1190 Sports is a leading sports rights management company that specializes in the commercialization and management of sports distribution and media rights. As a subsidiary of Fz Sports, a global sports media and technology company, 1190 Sports is dedicated to professionalizing the sports industry and connecting sports fans with the content they love.

