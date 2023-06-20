Announcing VIP Memberships by KOALA

KOALA Launches Subscription Memberships To Supercharge Experiences for Timeshare Owners.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading timeshare marketplace KOALA will now offer enhanced perks and elevated benefits such as a concierge rental service, verified profiles, Supercharged Listings®️, and advanced tech for its VIP member base.

Announcing a fresh take on subscription memberships. Today KOALA, a leading vacation ownership marketplace for timeshare owners and vacationers, announced the official launch of its VIP Membership program. This program is designed to offer timeshare owners more personalized assistance in their timeshare portfolio with elevated perks, enhanced profiles and featured listings.

The VIP Memberships will feature 3 paid tiers for timeshare owners: Gold VIP at $199 per year, Platinum VIP at $399 per year and KOALA Pro (which will be custom tailored to businesses, brokers and clients – by invitation only).

Prefer No Upfront Fees?

KOALA will still offer a no-upfront-fees option – but even that will be getting an upgrade. "KOALA Silver" is free to join & free to list! This free tier will also be improved and will provide even more features like "Suggested Listings" and soon – proprietary pricing tools to help beginners find success with rentals. As CEO Mike Kennedy explains: "We are enhancing the experience at every tier, including members that still want to list for free. We encourage owners who feel confident in their experience to continue leveraging the free version of the platform. This commitment to consistently creating better products and more value wherever we can is our unwavering mission and promise to timeshare owners."

Mike continues: "DIY rentals with no-upfront-fees work perfectly for many of our members, but what we found is that some timeshare owners require far more assistance to get bookings – or they just don't want their timeshare to feel like a second job. That led us to understand that these timeshare owners are at very different stages of their ownership cycle. As a result, it pushed us to rethink our approach. These memberships enable our team to provide individualized services and products for timeshare owners in a way that fits their needs – and ours as a business."

KOALA Memberships at glance

SILVER

Cost: FREE

Free to List

All Bookings Secured & Protected

Technical Support

Low Commissions

$1 Million Timeshare Rental Insurance

GOLD VIP

Cost: $199 per year

Hub Access: a new innovation for timeshare owners with points

Supercharged Listings®️ featured, verified and boosted with an extra dose of marketing to 3X your chance of getting booked (up to 5 p/yr)

Gold VIP Profile Badge

Verified "Green Check"

PLATINUM VIP

Cost: $399 per year

KOALA Concierge: Our full service rental management program

Supercharged Listings®️ featured, verified and boosted with an extra dose of marketing to 3X your chance of getting booked (up to 10 p/yr)

VIP Hotline: private 1800 # for Platinum VIP Members only

Platinum VIP Profile Badge

Verified "Green Check"

KOALA PRO (By Invite Only)

Cost: Custom

Enterprise Software Integration

API Connectivity or Automated Inventory Upload

KOALA Pro "Black" Badge

Business/Brand Profile Page

