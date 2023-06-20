MASN and BIG3 Launch Sports Media Programming and Community Impact Partnership

3 on 3 Professional Basketball League Hottest Growth Property in Sports

Growing Ratings and Community Impact Programs is Focus of MASN-BIG3 Partnership

Network joins CBS Sports as Media Home to BIG3



MASN to Carry 52 BIG3 2023 Games Throughout its Seven-State Television Territory

LOS ANGELES and BALTIMORE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MASN and BIG3 will launch a media programming and community impact partnership to televise 52 games of the exciting three-on-three summer professional basketball league throughout MASN's seven-state television territory starting later this month.

BIG3

Founded by producer, actor, and artist Ice Cube, the BIG3 league will visit nine U.S. cities on its summer tour, visiting stadiums in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Memphis, Miami, Boston, DC, Charlotte, and Detroit. The season tips off on Sunday, June 25th and goes for nine weeks in the U.S. before moving across the pond for its All-Star Game and Championship Game in London, England on August 26.

The BIG3 features many of the biggest names in basketball history, including coaches Gilbert Arenas, Charles Oakley, George Gervin, Gary Payton, Nancy Lieberman, Stephen Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn, and Julius Erving. Players this year include Joe Johnson, Jason Richardson, Nick Young, Michael Beasley, Isaiah Briscoe, Mario Chalmers, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green, Frank Nitty, Kevin Murphy, and many more.

MASN will televise BIG3 on MASN and MASN2.

"The addition of MASN to our media partnership family is a tremendous milestone for the Big3," said Ice Cube. "This collaboration allows us to bring more of BIG3's Fireball to an area of the country that has shown us tons of love."

"We have seen Cube and BIG3 energize communities across the country," said MASN and Orioles Chair, CEO, and Managing Partner John Angelos. "We are in the community economic impact business, creating world class live media, sports, music, and destination entertainment projects that drive it, and we expect this partnership will generate new audience, more live local events, and change the way our games and leagues connect."

"Our primary goal has been working to get all of our games in front of the best sports fans," said President and BIG3 Co-Founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "The Mid-Atlantic region has some of the most dedicated BIG3 fans and we are excited to bring FIREBALL3 to a top-tier RSN that is already home to iconic, must-see sports teams."

The BIG3 is returning to a full nationwide touring model with stops at arenas in Dallas, New York, Memphis, Miami, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Washington D.C., and London, England.

Tickets for the first three weeks of season six are available here. To learn more about the BIG3 and see the full season schedule, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

ABOUT MASN:

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) is a regional sports network and multimedia platform that televises every available game of both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, pre- and postgame shows, and NCAA Division I men's and women's sports, totaling more than 500 live events annually. The network is available in a seven-state region, from Harrisburg, Pa., to Charlotte, N.C., on 25 cable and fiber optic providers, and is televised nationally via satellite provider DirecTV. MASN's digital home - https://www.masnsports.com/ - features news and sports content and offers in-market streaming of both O's and Nats games. MASN has won more that 100 Emmy and Addy awards for broadcast and marketing excellence.

