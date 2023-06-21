Flipz is Flipping the Script on Summer Workdays with The Ultimate Outdoor Office Chair To Keep You Snacking and Working From Anywhere All Summer Long

Flipz is helping fans spend their summer working anywhere but the office with the Flipz On Summer chair, a first-of-its-kind solution to snacking and working outside all season

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of summer, Flipz , the beloved chocolate-covered pretzel brand, is twisting up an all-new way to make working during the season sweeter than ever. The brand today unveiled a first-of-its-kind limited edition Flipz On Summer chair, the ultimate outdoor "office" chair that will allow fans to flip on the fun during any summer workday – no time off required.

The summer season is all about fun, but many Americans find themselves stuck indoors during the workweek, glued to their company computer or struggling to work outside with spotty Wi-Fi and endless screen glare – but Flipz is changing that. Flipping any mundane summer workday into a day of sweet summer fun, Flipz is helping save office and remote workers everywhere from a lousy summer inside with the chance to win an exclusive Flipz On Summer chair, a guaranteed summer savior.

For the days you'd rather work from anywhere but home or the office, or just want to get your Summer Friday or vacation started early, Flipz has your back. So spend a day at the beach or catching rays in the park, because the Flipz On Summer chair has every detail covered for a productive day of working and snacking wherever your heart desires without any hassle. Each Flipz On Summer chair includes:

Summer Supply of Flipz: 90 bags of Flipz to keep you snacking on their sweet, salty, crunchy lineup for all 90 days of summer.

Mini Flipz Fridge: An insulated and portable side cooler bag to keep your Flipz cool and easily accessible.

Dual Wi-Fi and VPN Hotspot: Wi-Fi and a VPN so you can work from literally anywhere.

Noise-Canceling Headphones: Mask the sounds of waves crashing and pretzels crunching with noise-canceling headphones as you join back-to-back virtual calls.

Mouse Jiggler: This jiggler will keep your computer from logging out if you take a quick break to catch some rays or jump in the ocean.

Laptop Desk: Make working from anywhere a comfortable reality with an on-the-go desk.

Chair Shade: Escape the inevitable glare with a shade that allows you to see your computer screen in the sun.

Tech Pocket: Secure and hidden storage pocket to stash your tech gear when you've had enough of work.

Cooling Fan: Protect both yourself and your laptop from overheating.

Flipz On Summer Bag: A beach bag to carry your chair and everything else needed to work outdoors.

Available in select quantities, fans can visit FlipzOnSummer.com for the exclusive chance to win a Flipz On Summer chair now through June 23.

"We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the Flipz On Summer chair just in time for the start of summer," shared Simge Weinling-Dogrular, Head of Marketing at pladis Americas. "Fun is what Flipz is all about and nothing lacks fun quite like staying inside to work on a beautiful summer day. With the Flipz On Summer chair and summer supply of Flipz, we're helping office and remote workers snack and work from anywhere, and make the most of all the fun summer has to offer."

To learn more about Flipz, visit Flipz.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE OF ELIGIBILITY AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are 18+. Starts on 6/21/23 at 9:00 a.m ET; ends 6/23/23 at 7:59 p.m ET. For Official Rules visit www.flipzonsummer.com .

Sponsor: pladis North America, Inc.

About pladis Global:

pladis is one of the world's leading snacking companies and home to much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA, Carr's and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savoury biscuits, wafer, cake, chocolate, gum and candy.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 25 bakeries and factories in 11 countries, and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

pladis people are passionate about collaboration and creation, using consumer insights and trends to fulfil its promise of bringing happiness with every bite. This, combined with rapid speed to market, enables the company to bring its products from idea to on-shelf quickly, so they are available for consumers all over the world.

www.pladisglobal.com

