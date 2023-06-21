FlowWithTheGlow with LAVA® Lamps on International Day of Yoga!

Schylling's LAVA has a design for every expression and vibe to celebrate!

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Right in time for the International Day of Yoga, Schylling, the company behind the iconic LAVA lamp , wants to help the expressive celebrate with their #FlowWithTheGlow initiative. Schylling's growing line of LAVA lamps fuse art with tranquility, making them the perfect way to express your GLOW, no matter your vibe!

As yoga continues to bubble to the top, with over 36 million Americans practicing the craft regularly, Schylling wants to illuminate International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21st, with their #FlowWithTheGlow initiative. Yoga studios, dance studios, and influencers across the nation will be provided LAVA lamp product to share their expressive content using the hashtag #FlowWithTheGlow and tagging @lavalampofficial on Instagram to join the movement.

"We know how important ambiance and atmosphere are for individuals who live to create, and love to express themselves," said Paul Weingard, President and CEO, Schylling Inc. "LAVA lamps set just the right mood in your space to unlock creativity and release the artist within you. We want to celebrate all those creative people (yoga instructors, dancers, designers, artists, and more) who were inspired by the mesmerizing colors and soothing movements of the LAVA lamp."

Schylling's extensive catalog of LAVA lamps continues to grow with a variety of sizes, colors, and customizable lighting options, including their recent Flowback Series (Groovy Gradient, Disco Fever and Vinyl Record) and their line of LAVA candle lamps. The soft glow emitted by these lamps, with the signature enchanting fluid motion, brilliantly compliments the rhythmic flow of yoga poses, dance choreography, or the abstract strokes on an artistic piece.

Through #FlowWithTheGlow, the LAVA brand is ready to help creatives across countless categories experience their passions under a new hue. To stay up to date with LAVA lamp and the hottest products from Schylling, please visit us on our official site and social channels:

About LAVA lamp:

For nearly 60 years LAVA® motion lamps have been a part of the consumer consciousness, consistently enticing new generations to marvel at its glob flowing wonder. It is one of the most recognized consumer shapes of all time and we are continually innovating the LAVA® lamps to keep up with the new trends and technology while making sure our quality is second to none. Illuminate your mood at www.lavalamp.com .

About Schylling:

Schylling has a long history of making timeless toys; both delightful playthings from years past and innovative new items with a nostalgic appeal for all ages. As an award-winning toy company based in North Andover, MA, products such as NeeDoh®, LAVA® lamp, Big Wheel®, Schylling hand puppets, Sea-Monkeys®, Party Puppies, Classic Tin Kaleidoscope, Learn to Play Harmonica and a variety of other toys satisfy curiosity, encourage discovery, and help people find their best mellow and chill mood. Learn more about Schylling's diverse offerings at www.Schylling.com or search for NeeDohOfficial and LavaLampOfficial on your favorite social media.

