Kerrygold Introduces New Butter Blends Innovation

The latest addition to Kerrygold's portfolio offers three new varieties - Chive & Onion, Sundried Tomato & Basil, and Bell Pepper & Garden Herbs flavors, all made with Kerrygold's beloved pure Irish grass-fed butter

EVANSTON, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, introduces new Kerrygold Butter Blends, a savory range of flavored butters for tasty snacking or the perfect finish to any dish. Rolling onto store shelves across the U.S. now with national distribution expected by September, Kerrygold's new Butter Blends innovation is the natural next step for the No. 1 imported butter brand in the U.S. Famous for quality of taste and flavor, Kerrygold's Butter Blends have already earned the prestigious 2023 PEOPLE Food Award.

The brand's rich and creamy line of butters are made with milk from Irish grass-fed cows and slow churned for a smooth finish. Free from artificial flavors or preservatives, the new butter blends offerings are made with milk rich in naturally occurring beta carotene, which is present in the lush green Irish grass that Kerrygold cows enjoy year-round. That gives Kerrygold butter its robust, natural, golden color and creamy texture.

"The Butter Blends assortment is a delicious new addition to Kerrygold's existing butter portfolio," said Alexandra Vinci, Brand Manager at Kerrygold. "With the rising popularity of homemade compound butters all over social media, and as the No. 1 imported butter brand, we're excited to bring consumers our Irish take and expertise on the growing culinary trend."

The varieties contain three distinct flavors:

Chive & Onion: Winner of the Irish Grass -fed butter result in a savory and unforgettable butter blend. Kerrygold Chive & Onion Butter Blend is perfect for topping steaks or finishing veggies and sides. Winner of the 2023 PEOPLE Food Awards , the distinct herby flavors of chive, onion, and parsley combined with Kerrygold's original pure-fed butter result in a savory and unforgettable butter blend. Kerrygold Chive & Onion Butter Blend is perfect for topping steaks or finishing veggies and sides.

Sundried Tomato & Basil: Dried tomatoes, basil, oregano, thyme, onions, and garlic come together with our pure Irish Grass -fed butter to complete this fragrant and fresh butter blend. This combination is aromatic and spiced, paying homage to beloved Italian flavors. Kerrygold Sundried Tomato & Basil Butter Blend is perfect for upgrading your crostini and bringing a premium touch to any sandwich or grilled cheese in a pinch.

Bell Pepper & Garden Herbs: Kerrygold's pure Irish Grass -fed butter blended with paprika, oregano, basil, onions, garlic and bell pepper make this a peppery addition to any meal. Kerrygold Bell Pepper & Garden Herbs Butter Blend is perfect for enhancing a pasta primavera or popping spicy popcorn.

The Butter Blends line stays true to the Kerrygold tradition of producing flavorful, creamy, and all-natural dairy products, hailing straight from 14,000 small Irish family farms that provide premium-quality milk for Kerrygold products. Kerrygold farmers are members of local milk cooperatives, owned by the farmers themselves, and these co-ops help preserve family farming traditions that have been passed on for generations.

Kerrygold Butter Blends are available at Kroger, Harris Teeter and Whole Foods, with Publix to come in July and national distribution in September. Check out select stores found at kerrygoldusa.com/store-locator. For a full list of Kerrygold products and more information, please visit kerrygoldusa.com.

About Kerrygold USA

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland's most successful food brand, reaching 1 billion in annual sales in 2019. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Irish Cheese is the number one specialty cheese.

