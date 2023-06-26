Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic to Collaborate on New Comprehensive Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation and Mayo Clinic in Florida – two of the region's leading medical institutions for treating patients after life-altering brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, strokes and more – today announced a collaboration on a new comprehensive residency program designed for medical students interested in pursuing careers in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Trevor Paris, M.D., chief medical officer, Brooks Rehabilitation System (PRNewswire)

The Mayo Clinic PM&R Residency Program in Collaboration with Brooks Rehabilitation is a four-year categorical program offering an opportunity to train in a world-class medical institution while gaining hands-on experience in one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the region. Brooks Rehabilitation is a leader in inpatient rehabilitation, ranked No. 1 in Florida on Newsweek's "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022" list and named to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation" list. Newsweek also ranks Mayo Clinic as the No. 1 hospital in Florida.

The program has received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and will welcome its first class of students on July 1, 2024.

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in providing comprehensive rehabilitation care to patients in our region, while also training the next generation of PM&R physicians," said Trevor Paris, M.D., chief medical officer, Brooks Rehabilitation System. "We look forward to working together to continue to deliver the most innovative care of the highest standard while advancing the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation."

Residents will complete their first year of training in the Internal Medicine Preliminary Year Program at Mayo Clinic. They will then undergo 12 months of rotations for inpatient rehabilitation at Brooks Rehabilitation's inpatient hospital including pediatrics. In the final 24 months of the program, residents will receive outpatient musculoskeletal and neurologic clinics, electromyography and acute hospital consults at Mayo Clinic. Training at Mayo Clinic and Brooks Rehabilitation allows residents to learn from some of the field's most respected clinicians and researchers.

"We are excited to collaborate with Brooks Rehabilitation to launch this new PM&R Residency Program in Florida," said James Atchison, D.O., chair of PM&R at Mayo Clinic and PM&R residency program director. "This accreditation demonstrates our shared commitment to providing exceptional care and training to our patients and residents. Our goal is to provide our residents with an outstanding educational experience that prepares them to become leaders in physical medicine and rehabilitation and enhance the overall quality of care for patients."

Medical students can apply through the Electronic Residency Application Service. Successful candidates will be accepted through the National Resident Matching Program.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 170 beds, a second 60-bed inpatient hospital that opened in April 2022, and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Brooks also has one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, nearly 50 outpatient therapy clinics, the Brooks Rehabilitation Physician Practice, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 60,000 patients through its system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

