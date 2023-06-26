bswift's Strategic Partnership Program Simplifies HR, Optimizes Benefits Offerings

A key component of its investment strategy to drive better outcomes for employers and employees

CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leading employee benefits administration company, has announced the expansion of its partnership program to include a curated set of trusted providers across the well-being spectrum as well as an open architecture format for employers to bring existing partnerships to the program. This expanded offering simplifies the integration of employer benefits ecosystems while centralizing and optimizing their programs to empower employees and boost benefits utilization.

"bswift's partnership program is unique from anything that is out there today," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "With our growing network of strategic Alliance Partners in combination with our open architecture framework, we're ready to meet clients where they are, and support the programs they love while recommending new programs that will provide value."

bswift's partnership program offers the following features:

A consumer-grade digital experience that serves as a central hub for all employee benefits programs.

Personalized, coordinated content and action items served up from across the set of providers, delivering actionable messaging to employees.

A curated and growing network of strategic Alliance Partners with pre-established and deep connections for employers to leverage as a grab-and-go network.

An open architecture format that allows clients to bring their existing partners to bswift for easy real-time integrations.

According to a recent Forrester study commissioned by bswift, Beyond Benefits: Why Employee Benefit Engagement Is Vital to Your Business, employers continue to focus on talent retention and attraction, as well as improving employee productivity. An overwhelming 83% of HR professionals indicated that employer benefits support these objectives, according to the study.

But benefits adoption still lags. The multiple generations in today's workforce want different offerings from their benefits programs, but all want more support from their benefits plans. That need for an effortless way to deliver these packages is at the heart of bswift's partnership strategy.

"We believe that making point solutions and other benefits easy to access and find in one place is the key to unlocking full benefits utilization," said Bloomberg.

With bswift's partnership solution, employee benefits programs can finally be centralized, personalized, and simplified.

For more information about bswift's Strategic Partnership Program, please visit bswift.com.

