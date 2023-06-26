FINTECH MEETUP CONTINUES TO DISRUPT THE FINTECH EVENTS LANDSCAPE, QUICKLY BECOMING THE SECOND LARGEST U.S. FINTECH EVENT

Fintech Meetup's exceptional 2023 launch event leads to an agreement with Fintech Nexus: Fintech Nexus to shift its focus to its content publishing business; discontinue its marquee Spring event; and transfer its sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to Fintech Meetup

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Meetup, the groundbreaking new fintech event that has revolutionized how the fintech industry does business, today announced an agreement with Fintech Nexus where Fintech Nexus will shift its focus to its content publishing business, discontinue its marquee Spring event, and transfer its sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to Fintech Meetup. The agreement further cements Fintech Meetup's position as a must-attend event for everyone in fintech, banking, lending and payments.

The next Fintech Meetup will take place on March 3-6, 2024 at the Venetian, Las Vegas and will almost double in size from its 2023 debut in-person event, with 5,000+ attendees, 350+ sponsors and exhibitors, 175+ speakers, and 50,000+ tech-enabled meetings.

In just the second year following its in-person launch, Fintech Meetup is the second largest U.S. fintech event.

Jon Lear, President of Fintech Meetup, who co-founded Fintech Meetup with Anil D. Aggarwal and Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, said, "Fintech Meetup has set a new standard and is the future of fintech events. We're thrilled to welcome Fintech Nexus sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to Fintech Meetup. Fintech Meetup delivers the best value-for-money of any event in the industry, and we know everyone will love it!"

Bo Brustkern, Co-Founder & CEO of Fintech Nexus, said, "Fintech Meetup's meeting program is like nothing the industry has ever seen before and transforms the entire fintech events landscape. We've personally experienced the ROI that Fintech Meetup delivers. Fintech Nexus sponsors, exhibitors and attendees are going to benefit tremendously from Fintech Meetup, which has become the defining fintech event of the year that everyone should attend."

Fintech Meetup has dramatically improved the traditional fintech event experience for sponsors, exhibitors and attendees by bringing groundbreaking new features and innovations to market, all of which utilize an end-to-end technology platform that transforms fintech events from analog events of the past to digitized events of the future, including:

The fintech industry's largest-ever meetings program (Meetup Program): Fintech Meetup facilitated almost 30,000 in-person meetings in 2023, with unprecedented meeting-level satisfaction rates (90% Satisfied, 7% Not Sure and 3% Unsatisfied). 80% of Fintech Meetup attendees participated in the meetings program, which was entirely tech-enabled and utilized highly effective workflows and scheduling algorithms. In 2024, Fintech Meetup will facilitate more than 50,000 meetings. The fintech's industry's first-ever, large-scale hosted buyer programs (Hosted Banks, Credit Unions, Retailers & Merchants Programs): In 2023, Fintech Meetup hosted hundreds of individuals from banks, credit unions, retailers and merchants who buy or evaluate technology solutions, providing each of them with a free ticket to the event and $750 in travel and hotel reimbursement. Fintech Meetup's platform scheduled thousands of relevant connections with solution providers on an entirely double opt-in pay-for-performance basis to accelerate innovation for these historically difficult to reach, but critical ecosystem players. The fintech industry's largest-ever peer networking program, activating connections and content in an entirely fresh format (Tabletalks): Fintech Meetup 2023 automated more than 225 peer group discussions that addressed the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, with more than 40% of all attendees participating. Groups were matched based on numerous criteria, including availability, topics of interest, job level and competitor exclusion. The fintech industry's first program for everyone to co-locate events and activities in Las Vegas alongside Fintech Meetup (Hub & Spoke Program): New for 2024, Fintech Meetup has introduced the ability for third parties to officially co-locate their own events and activities of any kind (dinners, receptions, etc.) alongside Fintech Meetup, with invites, RSVPs and scheduling all automated on the Fintech Meetup platform. Fintech Meetup's Hub & Spoke Program is the first tech-enabled industry initiative to welcome a partnership approach to developing fintech events.

These revolutionary programs contributed to Fintech Meetup achieving an unprecedented Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53. Fintech Meetup has an extensive roadmap of additional tech-enabled initiatives that will be introduced for coming events to vastly increase the quantity and formats of connectivity and collaboration it enables, all designed to help the fintech industry catalyze innovation and digitization.

Peter Renton, Co-Founder & Chairman of Fintech Nexus, said, "Going forward, Fintech Nexus will focus on being the world's largest independent digital media company, devoted to publishing fintech content, with over 200,000 members and subscribers to Fintech Nexus digital products".

Mark Shashoua, CEO of Hyve Group, Fintech Meetup's parent company, said, "At Hyve, our purpose is to create transformative impact through our best-in-the-business events, and we know that Fintech Meetup delivers this at scale. We are delighted to welcome even more key players in the industry to Fintech Meetup, solidifying the extraordinary value that the event offers the fintech community."

More information about Fintech Meetup is available at www.fintechmeetup.com .

To apply to speak, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/apply_to_speak_form.html .

To apply to sponsor, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/sponsor_form.html .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup–the second largest U.S. fintech event–has revolutionized how the fintech industry does business. Fintech Meetup's groundbreaking event format combines fintech's largest ever meetings program, an unprecedented network of co-located events as well as fresh approaches to content and speakers. Fintech Meetup achieved an unprecedented Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53 for its inaugural 2023 in-person event, and is the best value for money, highest ROI fintech event in the industry. Fintech Meetup will be held at the Venetian, Las Vegas on March 3-6, 2024, and is the must-attend Spring kick-off event for the fintech industry. For more information, visit www.fintechmeetup.com . Fintech Meetup is a Hyve Group event.

About Hyve Group

Hyve's purpose is to deliver game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a journey to redefine everyone's expectations of what is possible at events, and is using cutting-edge technology and data to amplify the transformative potential of each of its brands. Its portfolio includes world-renowned brands such as Shoptalk, Bett, CWIEME and Fintech Meetup.

For more information, visit www.hyve.group .

About Fintech Nexus

Fintech Nexus (formerly LendIt Fintech) is a diversified digital media company providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration to the entire financial services industry, creating a link between traditional finance and the future of finance. Fintech Nexus manages a diverse portfolio of News, Newsletters, Podcasts, Webinars, Whitepapers, and credentialed education courses, including The Fintech Blueprint and other industry-leading publications. Fintech Nexus is a fast-growing digital community with over 200,000 members and subscribers today.

For more information, visit www.news.fintechnexus.com

