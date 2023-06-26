HungryPanda Celebrates Chinese Food and Culture Through Sponsorship of Cultural Events Around the World

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the world's leading overseas Asian food delivery platform, proudly sponsors two cultural events: the Australia Dragon Boat Festival Event and New York City's Dragon Fest. These sponsorships exemplify HungryPanda's commitment to celebrating Chinese food and culture while fostering cultural unity and exchange.

Australia Dragon Boat Festival Event

HungryPanda sponsors the Australia Dragon Boat Festival Event, held at the Museum of Chinese Australian History in Melbourne on June 24-25, 2023. Organized by the Museum of Chinese Australian History and Melbourne Chinatown Association, this event showcases cultural diversity and harmony. Festival-goers can enjoy traditional food, including fresh Zongzi and complimentary bubble tea from HungryPanda, as well as win panda soft toys and receive exclusive discount vouchers.

New York City's Dragon Fest

HungryPanda joins as a sponsor for New York City's Dragon Fest, the largest outdoor Chinese food and culture festival. With multiple dates and locations (debut on June 24, 2023: Washington Square North (5th Ave - University Pl)), Dragon Fest invites participants to immerse themselves in Chinese cuisine and culture. HungryPanda's participation underscores its mission of connecting people through food, allowing attendees to savor traditional dishes and appreciate the cultural heritage behind them.

"These events align perfectly with HungryPanda's mission of connecting people through food," said Kitty Lu, Director of Public Affairs at HungryPanda. "We are thrilled to support the Australia Dragon Boat Festival Event and New York City's Dragon Fest, as they showcase the diversity and richness of Chinese food and culture."

HungryPanda consistently finds ways to support its overseas Asian communities outside of Asia. Through its food delivery services, HungryPanda enables customers to enjoy authentic Asian cuisine and connect with their cultural roots, regardless of their geographic location. By partnering with local Asian restaurants, employing Asian delivery riders, and creating platforms for cultural exchange, HungryPanda remains dedicated to nurturing and empowering overseas Asian communities worldwide.

For more information, visit the event websites (https://www.dragonfests.com/ and https://www.chinesemuseum.com.au/) and follow HungryPanda on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform and the only food delivery platform to rank in Deloitte's 2021 UK Technology Fast 50. Starting in Nottingham, U.K., HungryPanda has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries: the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Currently, HungryPanda works with over 40,000 riders, 60,000 merchants and serves over 3.5 million users worldwide. This year, HungryPanda sets sights on $1 billion in gross transaction volume. For more information visit https://www.hungrypanda.co/

