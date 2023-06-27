Fast + Epp expands leadership with the announcement of two new Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fast + Epp, an internationally recognized Structural Engineering firm with offices in Canada, the United States and Germany, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Jackson and Tobias Fast as Partners in the firm. The expanded partnership broadens and diversifies the firm's leadership and reflects the company's desire to ensure a proficient and dynamic succession. The new Partners, along with the Founding Partner Paul Fast and Germany Partner Jochen Stahl, will leverage emerging technologies and lead the firm's growth into new markets while ensuring business continuity.

Robert Jackson, P.Eng, Stuct.Eng, P.E., S.E., C.Eng, MIStructE, has been a key figure in the development of several of the firm's innovative timber projects including the 18-storey TallWood House at the University of British Columbia, The Hive, a 10-storey timber braced frame structure with state of the art seismic dampers, and Limberlost Place, a mass timber tower now under construction at Toronto's George Brown College. All these projects have been marked by significant research, development and structural testing - a true commitment to the firm's core purpose of advancing structural design. Robert is currently leading the design of the 350 ft. span timber Amphitheatre Roof at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, BC and was recently awarded the 2023 SEABC Young Member Meritorious Achievement Award.

Tobias Fast, P.Eng., P.E., Struct.Eng., has a strong international portfolio having worked for leading firms in London, New York, and Germany giving him a unique and global perspective on the structural engineering profession. Tobias serves as Director of Digital Practice where he leads the integration between engineering and design technology to advance optimization and automation at Fast + Epp. As Engineer-of-Record, Tobias ensures a high quality of design and technical detailing at all stages of his projects, and places special emphasis on the incorporation of new technologies and workflows. Currently Tobias leads the new $150 million Williams College Art Museum project in Williamstown, Massachusetts and Grosvenor America's $750 million multi-tower development in Burnaby, BC.

"It is with much joy and a good measure of quiet pride that I formally announce Robert Jackson and Tobias Fast as Partners in the firm," says Paul Fast. "Both have distinguished themselves as highly competent and visionary designers that will ensure the Fast + Epp company ethos continues into the next generation. Together with Jochen Stahl and with our core team of Principals and Associates, I am confident our clients will experience the same design enthusiasm and skill that has accompanied us through our 37-year history."

Fast + Epp is an award-winning structural engineering firm with offices in Canada, the United States and Germany. Since its founding more than 37 years ago, the company has been recognized for its ability to challenge conventions and explore new ideas and design approaches for all building types and materials. Having completed over 10 million square feet of hybrid and mass timber buildings around the world, Fast + Epp has earned a reputation as a global leader in hybrid and timber design, as well as a pioneer in the research and development space. The firm's new R&D hub, Concept Lab, is focused on continuing this legacy, by advancing structural design, discovering new ways to build, and propelling architectural imagination.

