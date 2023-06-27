Lumio Announces Appointment of Brendan Smith as COO

Smith has deep roots in the solar industry, having helped grow Sunrun, Vivint Solar and Brite Energy

LEHI, Utah, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio , the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the appointment of Brendan Smith as its chief operations officer (COO). Smith is a seasoned executive with decades of experience growing home services and green energy companies. Prior to this new role, Smith was the COO for WeLink communications, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative ISPs in the United States. In his first year at WeLink, he helped grow subscribers by 250%, increase revenue by 325% and reduce operating expenses by 35% – all while helping the company expand into three new markets.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Brendan before and have seen his commitment and dedication to his team as he has achieved incredible results time and time again," said Greg Butterfield, CEO at Lumio. "He has a deep understanding of our industry, understands the needs of the customer and will be an enormous asset to our C-suite as we continue to scale. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Smith is known for helping companies profitably scale their operations while maintaining a world-class customer experience. Prior to his role as COO at WeLink, Smith was the SVP of operations at Sunrun, a publicly traded solar integrator, the SVP of Field Operations for Vivint Solar and Vice president of Field Operations at Brite Energy. At Sunrun, he led the integration efforts with the Vivint Solar acquisition and led a team of over 4,000 employees across 20 states and 60 branches.

"Having spent most of my career in green energy, I have been very impressed with Lumio's unique approach to personalizing renewable energy and how well this approach has fostered the company's growth," said Smith. "It is an honor to join a team with a wealth of expertise at such a unique company. Furthermore, I am thrilled to be working amongst such an amazing team, many of whom I am lucky enough to call friends."

Smith's deep industry knowledge and experience scaling companies will support Lumio as it continues to grow to meet the challenging demands of the renewable energy industry. In addition, his operational experience will support growth throughout the company and strengthen its foundation for continued growth. As COO, Smith's ability to translate high level strategic goals and initiatives into operational processes and actions which are both realistic and measurable, will make him an enormous asset to the team.

About Lumio

Lumio changed the residential solar industry by merging five regional leaders into a powerful national brand in December 2020. Today, Lumio leads the industry in customer experience, quality, and technological innovation. The company's vision to make power personal diversifies and decentralizes power production via good clean sun energy—making electricity cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable for homeowners across the country. Lumio's more than 5,000 team members are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

