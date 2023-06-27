New BMC AMI Cloud Portfolio Redefines Mainframe Data Management

BMC Offerings Modernize Core Infrastructure, Reduce Storage Costs, Protect from

Cyber Threats, and Transform Mainframe Data for AI/ML Analytics

HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today launched BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) Cloud, a new product portfolio to help customers reimagine mainframe data management across the hybrid IT landscape, including public and private clouds. The BMC AMI Cloud portfolio allows customers to leverage hybrid cloud technologies with all the advantages of on-premises mainframe computing for large-scale, business-critical transactions while gaining the benefits of the cloud. By unlocking their mission-critical data, organizations gain increased business intelligence to make better decisions with greater security, flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

"As enterprises double down on hybrid cloud deployments, mission-critical data is a key component of any strategy. The ability to leverage cloud storage and data protection for system resilience, backup, archiving, and enhancing cybersecurity posture is therefore crucial," said Steven Dickens, vice president and senior analyst at Futurum Group. "BMC's launch of the BMC AMI Cloud portfolio today represents their commitment to helping their clients embrace a hybrid cloud approach for mainframe-based data and is a seminal moment in the storied history of the mainframe."

The BMC AMI Cloud portfolio includes three new products:

BMC AMI Cloud Data —Use cloud object storage technology to help migrate mainframe backup and archive data to the cloud quickly and securely, eliminating the cost of expensive, proprietary, tape-based and virtual tape library (VTL)-based storage hardware and reducing associated software licenses by as much as 50%.

BMC AMI Cloud Vault —Create an immutable data copy of the mainframe environment to generate multiple copies with end-to-end compression and encryption for protection against cyber-threats and ransomware.

BMC AMI Cloud Analytics—Easily transfer and transform mainframe data for use in any AI/ML analytics cloud applications to gain business intelligence and make data more actionable.

"I am thrilled with the exceptional results we have achieved by implementing BMC's data protection and storage management solutions for our mainframe data. With BMC AMI Cloud, we were able to modernize our legacy infrastructure and unlock new levels of efficiency and cost savings. BMC's solution seamlessly integrated with our mainframe systems, eliminating the need for costly tape backups and streamlining our data management processes," said Simon Youssef, head of Mainframe at Israel Postal Bank. "The flexibility and scalability of their cloud-based approach allowed us to leverage the power of hybrid infrastructure, optimizing our storage costs and improving data accessibility. Thanks to BMC, we have not only enhanced our data protection capabilities, but also gained the agility to support future growth and innovation. I highly recommend BMC AMI Cloud to any organization looking to revolutionize their mainframe data management and embark on a successful digital transformation journey."

"Organizations rely on their mainframes to run their always-on, digital world," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "By launching BMC AMI Cloud, we're helping them modernize their mainframe by eliminating the need for specialized skills and unlock their mainframe data to gain the benefits of cloud computing, so they can secure the most value for their organizations."

"Our team is pleased with the results we achieved by implementing BMC's data-protection and storage-management solutions. With BMC AMI Cloud, we modernized legacy infrastructure, unlocked new levels of efficiency, and saved money," said Kent Swenson, vice president of Information Systems at America First Credit Union. "BMC seamlessly integrated with our mainframe systems and streamlined data-management processes. The flexibility and scalability of their cloud-based approach positions us to leverage the power of hybrid infrastructure, optimizing storage costs and improving accessibility. Thanks to BMC, we have not only enhanced our data protection capabilities, but also gained the agility to support future growth and innovation."

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Asma Ali

BMC

ExtComms@bmc.com

