S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX CONTINUED GAINS IN APRIL

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for April 2023 show all 20 major metro markets again reported month-over-month price increases with gains accelerating in 12 markets. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a -0.2% annual decrease in April, down from a gain of 0.7% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite showed a decrease of -1.2%, down from the -0.7% decrease in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a -1.7% year-over-year loss, down from -1.1% in the previous month.

Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in March. Miami held the top spot again with a 5.2% year-over-year price increase, while Chicago broke into the top three in second with a 4.1% increase, and Atlanta reclaiming third over Charlotte with a 3.5% increase. There are 17 of 20 cities reporting lower prices in the year ending April 2023 versus the year ending March 2023, with Boston, San Francisco and Cleveland showing slight increases of 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a 1.3% month-over-month increase in April, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 1.7%.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 0.5%, while the 10-City Composite gained 1.0% and 20-City Composites posted an increase of 0.9%.

ANALYSIS

"The U.S. housing market continued to strengthen in April 2023, says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. "Home prices peaked in June 2022, declined until January 2023, and then began to recover. The National Composite rose by 1.3% in April (repeating March's performance), and now stands only 2.4% below its June 2022 peak. Our 10- and 20-City Composites both gained 1.7% in April.

"The ongoing recovery in home prices is broadly based. Before seasonal adjustments, prices rose in all 20 cities in April (as they had also done in March). Seasonally adjusted data showed rising prices in 19 cities in April (versus 14 in March).

"On a trailing 12-month basis, the National Composite is 0.2% below its April 2022 level, with the 10- and 20-City Composites also negative on a year-over-year basis, but regional differences continue to be striking. Miami's 5.2% gain made it the best-performing city for the ninth consecutive month, but in April Chicago toddled into second place with a 4.1% gain. Atlanta (+3.5%) and Charlotte (+3.4%) round out the top four. The next three positions are occupied by New York, Cleveland, and then perennial medalist Tampa, indicating a remarkable diversity among the top performers. At the other end of the scale, however, the worst eight performers are all in the Mountain or Pacific time zones, with Seattle (-12.4%) and San Francisco (-11.1%) at the bottom. The Southeast (+3.6%) continues as the country's strongest region, while the West (-6.9%) remains the weakest.

"If I were trying to make a case that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 had definitively ended in January 2023, April's data would bolster my argument. Whether we see further support for that view in coming months will depend on the how well the market navigates the challenges posed by current mortgage rates and the continuing possibility of economic weakness."

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4 % 301.05 124.7 % 63.1 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 307.43 129.3 % 48.9 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 320.87 119.1 % 41.8 %





















Table 2 below summarizes the results for April 2023. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



April 2023 April/March March/February 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 232.56 1.3 % 1.1 % 3.5 % Boston 310.77 2.9 % 1.3 % 0.9 % Charlotte 257.95 1.4 % 1.7 % 3.4 % Chicago 188.50 1.8 % 1.9 % 4.1 % Cleveland 174.06 2.3 % 0.6 % 2.9 % Dallas 288.66 1.4 % 1.1 % -2.9 % Denver 313.84 1.6 % 2.0 % -4.5 % Detroit 172.68 2.3 % 2.3 % 1.1 % Las Vegas 270.45 0.7 % 0.5 % -6.6 % Los Angeles 405.47 1.7 % 1.6 % -3.2 % Miami 403.80 0.9 % 0.7 % 5.2 % Minneapolis 231.88 1.7 % 2.0 % 0.0 % New York 277.54 1.5 % 1.4 % 3.0 % Phoenix 311.36 0.7 % 0.5 % -6.1 % Portland 321.56 1.5 % 1.4 % -5.2 % San Diego 401.90 2.0 % 2.5 % -5.6 % San Francisco 346.77 2.2 % 3.0 % -11.1 % Seattle 360.60 2.3 % 2.0 % -12.4 % Tampa 370.87 0.8 % 1.0 % 2.4 % Washington 305.49 1.6 % 1.4 % -0.5 % Composite-10 320.87 1.7 % 1.7 % -1.2 % Composite-20 307.43 1.7 % 1.6 % -1.7 % U.S. National 301.05 1.3 % 1.3 % -0.2 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through April 2023























Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



April/March Change (%) March/February Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.3 % 0.9 % 1.1 % 0.4 % Boston 2.9 % 1.5 % 1.3 % -0.1 % Charlotte 1.4 % 0.7 % 1.7 % 0.9 % Chicago 1.8 % 0.9 % 1.9 % 0.9 % Cleveland 2.3 % 1.8 % 0.6 % -0.3 % Dallas 1.4 % 0.5 % 1.1 % -0.2 % Denver 1.6 % 0.4 % 2.0 % 0.0 % Detroit 2.3 % 1.0 % 2.3 % 1.4 % Las Vegas 0.7 % 0.2 % 0.5 % -0.4 % Los Angeles 1.7 % 1.1 % 1.6 % 0.4 % Miami 0.9 % 0.3 % 0.7 % 0.2 % Minneapolis 1.7 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 1.0 % New York 1.5 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.2 % Phoenix 0.7 % -0.1 % 0.5 % -0.3 % Portland 1.5 % 0.8 % 1.4 % 0.2 % San Diego 2.0 % 0.9 % 2.5 % 0.9 % San Francisco 2.2 % 1.0 % 3.0 % 0.5 % Seattle 2.3 % 0.6 % 2.0 % -0.8 % Tampa 0.8 % 0.4 % 1.0 % 0.2 % Washington 1.6 % 0.5 % 1.4 % 0.4 % Composite-10 1.7 % 1.0 % 1.7 % 0.6 % Composite-20 1.7 % 0.9 % 1.6 % 0.4 % U.S. National 1.3 % 0.5 % 1.3 % 0.4 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through April 2023























