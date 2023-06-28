Groundfloor recognized for its innovation and leadership with three new awards

The fintech company adds the Georgia Fast 40 and Banking Tech Awards to its

list of honors, while CEO Brian Dally is inducted into the Atlanta Dealmakers Hall

of Fame for his industry leadership

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the wealthtech platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is adding three new honors to its growing list of recognitions. In the last month, the company was named a Georgia Fast 40 honoree, a Banking Tech Award finalist and its CEO Brian Dally was inducted into the Atlanta Dealmakers Hall of Fame. These new awards join the dozens of other recognitions Groundfloor has received over the years for its product innovation, rapid growth and industry leadership.

(PRNewswire)

The 2023 Georgia Fast 40 recognizes the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in the state. The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG) issues these honors based on verifiable three-year revenue and employment growth, as well as executive interviews to determine winners.

FinTech Futures, a global market intelligence platform, manages the Banking Tech awards. This year, Groundfloor was named a finalist for the Best Use of Tech in Lending category.

Finally, in May, Groundfloor's co-founder and CEO Brian Dally was inducted into the Atlanta Dealmakers Hall of Fame by the Smart Business Network. This award recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the dealmaking landscape in Atlanta and beyond.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor was founded by Dally and Nick Bhargava in 2013 with a mission to make the most lucrative private capital markets accessible to everyone. It then became the very first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer short-term, real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike.

Today, the wealthtech platform continues to be known for its regulatory prowess and product innovation, delivering new financial products for anyone to be able to invest into real estate, whether a beginner or a pro. It has consistently delivered 10 percent annualized returns across its investment offerings, and it recently surpassed $1 billion in retail investments made through its platform. Because of its product innovation and growth, Groundfloor has won numerous awards including three years in a row of being one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. as determined by the Inc. 5000.

For more information about Groundfloor or to join the team, visit Groundfloor.com .

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that offers the ease of savings with the real returns of investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including three years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hela Sheth

GROUNDFLOOR

hela@katalystcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.