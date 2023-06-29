Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 276,241,370 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld Aldo Bensadoun 274,586,179 1,138,323 John Currie 274,098,556 1,625,946 Daniel Habashi 275,689,711 34,791 Brian Hill 267,813,830 7,910,672 David Labistour 274,816,798 907,704 John Montalbano 274,075,446 1,649,056 Marni Payne 271,284,408 4,440,094 Glen Senk 275,549,950 174,552 Marcia Smith 274,625,966 1,098,536 Jennifer Wong 274,843,994 880,508

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.



