Kristi Erickson Joins Caylent as Chief People Officer

Caylent adds Kristi Erickson to executive leadership team to enhance people centric culture and strengthen employee experience.

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Service Partner, today announced that Kristi Erickson has joined the company as Chief People Officer.

Kristi is an accomplished HR professional with over 30 years of experience partnering with C-Level executives to develop innovative, people, process, organizational, and culture strategies to enable employees to perform at their best.

In joining Caylent, Kristi brings deep expertise in professional and technology services, having formerly spent two decades in people leadership roles at Accenture where she led HR, workforce, and culture transformations to drive sustainable change. She has designed strategies and solutions in both public and private companies, from startups and mid-sized technology companies to Fortune 500 companies. Kristi has strong cultural intelligence and proven ability to build high-performing teams. Most importantly, Kristi is customer-centric and believes strongly in a collaborative approach.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Kristi will be responsible for all people, talent and human capital functions at Caylent. Kristi will play a pivotal role in ensuring Caylent remains the premier partner to work for within the AWS partner ecosystem. Through a people-centric focus and collaborative approach, Kristi will drive Caylent's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment while enhancing the overall employee experience.

Valerie Henderson, Caylent's President, expressed her enthusiasm for Kristi joining the team, saying, "I am thrilled to have Kristi join Caylent. She will bring a wealth of knowledge to our leadership team and a passion for people. Adding Kristi to our executive team now means Caylent has 4 of 6 executive functions led by women, truly an accelerator on our path for building an inclusive workplace and transformative company."

"We are honored to welcome Kristi to the Caylent senior leadership team," added JP La Torre, Founder and CEO. "She has tremendous experience building world class people centric organizations. This is an important milestone in our mission to make Caylent the best AWS consulting partner for our customers and employees."

Caylent is committed to nurturing a talented workforce, driving sustainable change, and fostering a collaborative, inclusive and diverse company culture. Through the Caylien Collective and with Kristi's appointment to Chief People Officer, Caylent will strengthen and refine the hiring, retention and talent development process across the company.

"I believe in helping organizations bring the best out of their most valuable resource, people, and I am thrilled to be joining the amazing leadership team at Caylent who share the same vision." said Kristi Erickson "People are at the heart of every great company and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build a human-centric organization, ensuring that Caylent continues to be a great place to work, where our employees can learn, grow, belong and thrive"

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

