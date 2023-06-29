Other World Computing Releases MacDrive 11 with Full APFS Support, Unleashes Most Complete Tool for Access of Mac Disks on Windows PCs

Mac-formatted drive access, editing, and backup on Windows PCs easier than ever with new MacDrive release

WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com - The leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announced the release of MacDrive 11 with full APFS support, making it the most complete single solution for seamlessly accessing Mac-formatted drives and media on a Windows PC. Along with complete access, MacDrive 11 performs more than 40% faster than other available solutions – all while protecting your data from failure.

For over 25 years, MacDrive has been the industry standard for reading, writing and managing HFS+ Mac disks in Windows. MacDrive 11 builds on this strong tradition by adding unmatched support for APFS disks with full read and write access, and protections not available in any other solution. MacDrive is the most robust, most advanced utility enabling users to share drives between Macs and PCs. MacDrive 11 comes in two variations; Standard to access almost any APFS or HFS+ formatted Mac drive, and Pro with advanced disk support for OWC's SoftRAID and Apple RAID 0/1 volumes.

MacDrive 11 APFS Functionality Highlights:

Read and write: MacDrive 11 is the only solution that provides full read-and-write support for APFS volumes–even if the volume has duplicated files or has been backed up by Time Machine.

Crash Protection: Unlike other solutions, if an APFS disk is unexpectedly unplugged, existing files and data are safe, and won't be corrupted.

Multi-volume disks: APFS allows users to create multiple volumes in a single partition and share free space between volumes. Only MacDrive lets user effortlessly switch between volumes to access all of their data.

Formatting: Don't have a Mac, but want to share files with someone that does? MacDrive enables the creation APFS and HFS+ volumes right on a PC.

Snapshots: When backed up with Time Machine, macOS creates "snapshots" on APFS volumes. MacDrive provides access to all snapshots, letting users restore deleted or edited files from previous states, even when a Time Machine backup isn't available.

Duplicated files: In macOS, APFS files can be instantly duplicated, without consuming additional disk space. Only MacDrive provides full read-write access to duplicated files on APFS volumes.

Make Windows Smarter

Once installed, MacDrive 11 makes Windows "Mac aware" by enabling PCs to read and write Mac disks just like PC disks. There is nothing to launch or learn; simply connect a Mac disk and access almost any hard drives, SSDs (solid state drives), CDs, DVDs, floppies, and more.

Additional MacDrive 11 Features:

Full circle compatibility: Streamline editing and collaboration processes by sharing Mac disks with Windows users as well as formatting Mac disks direct from a PC for true cross-platform workflows.

Repair Mac disks: MacDrive's Disk Repair feature will automatically detect issues with Mac disks and will fix common errors on disks (HFS+ only).

Time Machine backups: Browse through Time Machine backups as well as copy those files and folders to a Windows PC.

Native or virtual: Works with Apple's Boot Camp utility and virtualization software like VMware Fusion or Parallels.

File defragmentation: Improve disk performance with automatic file defragmentation and optimization (HFS+ only).

Read-only option: "Read Only" mode is perfect for forensic specialists and law enforcement to prevent changes to disks.

Pricing & Availability:

MacDrive 11 Standard is available today for $49.99

MacDrive 11 Pro is available today for $69.99

Purchase a new license or upgrade a previous version on the OWC Software Store. A free, fully functional 5-day MacDrive 11 trial is also available at macdrive.com.

Users currently accessing Mac disks on a Windows PC with a different software utility can switch to MacDrive for a discounted price. To qualify for the MacDrive cross-grade, please visit the MacDrive Cross-Grade page.

Compatibility:

MacDrive 11 works with Windows 11/10 and Windows Server 2022/2019. MacDrive is licensed per computer, additional discounted seat purchases are available.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, provides Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories, and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC's products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses, and education administration. OWC's award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives, and professionals have a passion for improving technology and are dedicated to bringing the best solutions that last and true leadership in doing so sustainably for the benefit of all. Learn more at OWC.com/green.

