Arbonne International Announces New CEO Jen Orlando

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International pbc, a Delaware public benefit company and a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty, and wellness products, announces that Jen Orlando has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. The announcement follows organizational changes at its parent company, Groupe Rocher.

Her focus will be to continue to strengthen the corporate office and sales field partnership through technology innovation, enhanced communication and increased entrepreneurial education opportunities.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Arbonne as we transition our legacy to its next level of success," said Jennifer Orlando, Chief Executive Officer, Arbonne. "New formulas, new products and new technology are transforming our company, and I am looking forward to partnering with our teams both at the home office and in the field to position Arbonne for future growth."

Orlando returned to Arbonne in 2023 as the Chief Growth & Innovation Officer following more than 18 years of industry experience with several beauty and wellness companies.

"Working with motivated entrepreneurs and helping them to flourish is my passion and I look forward to leading this powerful community of dedicated professionals and independent contractors into the future of beauty and wellness," said Orlando.

"Jen brings a strong track record of business growth and a disciplined background in sales and transactional building with a passion for Arbonne's sales field, employees and future," said Groupe Rocher CEO, Jean-David Schwartz. "We are confident she is the right person to lead the company as we continue to innovate, grow and maximize the business opportunities Arbonne offers."

Orlando replaces Tyler Whitehead, who recently left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Arbonne is a global force in sustainable healthy living since 1980. A healthy living community that connects personal consultation with an immersive digital experience to help people find wellness products that find their needs today and tomorrow. Arbonne's philosophy embraces the relationship between clean, effective plant-based products, conscious sustainability practices, and connecting people together for their healthy living journey. Arbonne won't rest when it comes to clean and safe formulations, starting with its Not Allowed List™ of over 2000+ banned ingredients. Arbonne makes every effort to be gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, with no artificial colors, fragrance, flavors, or sweeteners. As a purpose driven company, Arbonne's consistent business practices help empower people to flourish and create a sustainable planet for the future. At Arbonne, both people and the planet are considered in every decision made. Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation. CLEAN. CONSCIOUS. CONNECTED.™

