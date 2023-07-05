AANA Wins 2023 Gold Circle Award from ASAE for Membership Retention

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) with a 2023 Gold Circle Award in the Membership Retention category. The Gold Circle competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications campaigns and activities.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A) (PRNewswire)

ASAE recognized AANA for its "Power in Membership" campaign, launched in 2022. The campaign messaging focused on AANA members being much more than a number: The unique experiences of these advanced practice providers demonstrate there is power in purpose, in passion, in knowledge, and in connection with colleagues in nurse anesthesiology. The campaign celebrated the power of the CRNA community and the benefits members enjoy as they continue their professional journey with AANA by their side.

Collateral for the renewal campaign was aspirational and inspirational, appealing to CRNAs' confidence and desire to make a difference in patient lives, the profession, and healthcare overall. It highlighted the power CRNAs possess, and how that power can grow with the backing and benefits of a professional association and, ultimately, tens of thousands of nurse anesthesiology colleagues. Communications assets were created and shared with members through email, social media, a landing page, direct mail, popups on aana.com, a voicemail drop, and paid ads.

"As the leading organization representing CRNAs, AANA is committed to reacquainting CRNAs and students with the strength of our community and the importance of our collective voice when it comes to advocacy for the profession," said AANA President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. The "Power in Membership" campaign illustrates the commitment of the association to its members and the profession. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE."

This year's competition received nearly 170 submissions across 16 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video. Entries for the Gold Circle Awards are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Diana Dabdub, CAE, director of Admissions & Recruitment Affairs at the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee. "The Gold Circle Awards recognize and highlight the significant role that marketing, membership, and communications association professionals play in promoting and supporting the growth of associations and their members. This year, the Gold Circle Awards categories have been updated to encourage and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in campaign development. The winning campaigns showcase innovation, collaboration, creativity, and thoughtful incorporation of the diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation."

For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards . To learn more about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology