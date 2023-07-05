TOPDON to Showcase Innovative Automotive Solutions at INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico 2023

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic tools and solutions, is excited to announce its participation as a brand exhibitor at the prestigious INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico, scheduled to take place from July 12th to 14th, 2023 at Centro Banamex in Mexico City.

Founded in 2017, TOPDON has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the automotive industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and premium services. With our founder's 20 years of experience in the aftermarket distribution channel, TOPDON understands the needs and expectations of our clients, enabling us to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to their requirements. We are committed to staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring that we always deliver the best-in-class solutions to our valued customers.

INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico marks TOPDON's debut as a brand exhibitor in the Latin American professional exhibition scene. We are thrilled to introduce the Latin American audience to the new face of TOPDON and provide them with an immersive experience of our products. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with our knowledgeable staff, explore our product lineup, and witness firsthand the transformations our brand has undergone in the past two years.

At the event, TOPDON will showcase its comprehensive range of products, including the Pro diagnostics scanner, DIY tools, battery solution products, thermal imagers, EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment), and key programmers. Highlighting our exhibition will be some of our most representative products:

EVSE Product: PulseQ DC Fast Business - This highly integrated programmable DC charger power controller combines various functionalities, including BMS power supply, car communication, charging process control, insulation detection, voltage detection, DC power metering, and overcurrent and short circuit protection. With its compact size and simplified EV charger construction, it significantly improves charging efficiency, offering up to 96% charge conversion efficiency and fast charging for electric vehicles. Pro-Diagnostics Scanner: Phoenix Max - An all-in-one automotive diagnostic scanner featuring a 4-channel oscilloscope, ADAS compatibility, and Topology Mapping. It provides technicians with advanced diagnostic capabilities for comprehensive vehicle analysis. DIY Tools: UltraDiag - An integrated scanning and key programming tool that offers bi-directional control, full system diagnostics, high-usage reset functions, and compatibility with car keys and immobilizer systems. It empowers users to perform various maintenance and programming tasks with ease. Jump Starter: V2200Plus - A versatile 2-in-1 jump pack and battery tester designed to provide reliable jump starts with its smart clamps, ensuring protection against common safety hazards. Thermal Imager: TC003 - A tablet thermal camera with superior imaging capabilities, including high-quality imaging (256x192), high temperature sensitivity (40mk), and high accuracy (up to 0.1℃).

Visit TOPDON at Booth 3500 to explore our innovative solutions and experience firsthand how our products simplify automotive repairs and enhance efficiency.

"We are delighted to participate in INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico and introduce the Latin American market to TOPDON's cutting-edge automotive solutions," said Oscar, Mechanical Engineer and CEO of TOPDON Latin America. "Our team is excited to engage with industry professionals, enthusiasts, and customers to showcase the advancements we've made in our product offerings and discuss how TOPDON can contribute to their success."

To schedule a meeting with our representatives, please contact:

Oscar - CEO, TOPDON Latin America Email: oscar@topdon.com

Liz - Sales Manager, TOPDON Latin America Email: liz.he@topdon.com

For more information about TOPDON and our range of products, please visit our website at www.topdon.com or reach out to our marketing team at marketing@topdon.com.

