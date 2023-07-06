Ardagh Glass Packaging's Houston facility awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certification

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-NA) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , was awarded an ENERGY STAR® plant certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its glassmaking facility in Houston.

Ardagh's Houston facility demonstrates superior energy performance and performs within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

The Houston facility manufactures approximately two million glass containers per day for the U.S. beer market.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is honored for our Houston facility to earn its first ENERGY STAR plant certification," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Thanks to the dedicated Ardagh employees for their commitment to energy efficiency initiatives, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry."

Since 2010, 11 Ardagh facilities have received 51 ENERGY STAR plant and building certifications. AGP-NA remains the only U.S., glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition for multiple facilities over multiple years.

Ardagh's Houston facility has improved energy performance by operating a highly efficient furnace, utilizing recycled glass and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

In January 2023, Ardagh announced that its glass manufacturing facility in Madera, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR plant certification.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants .

