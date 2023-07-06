Marquette Bank Awards 61 Scholarships to Local Students

Neighborhood bank supports Chicagoland high school students through annual program
ORLAND PARK, Ill, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, continued its half-century tradition of awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors. This year, the Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded individual scholarships of $2,500 to 61 graduating seniors from Chicagoland schools.
"Marquette Bank is a neighborhood bank contributing to the success of our neighborhoods, local businesses, nonprofits, families and our neighbors," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Our scholarship program is just another way we show our commitment by supporting the next generation of community leaders and professionals."
The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships are awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.
Since 1968, more than $3.9 million has been awarded to 1,945 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.
Listed are the 2023 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, high school and the institution they will attend):
- Dragos Cojocariu of Alsip; Shepard High School; University of Illinois Chicago
- Gloria Guerrero of Blue Island; Eisenhower High School; University of Illinois Urbana
- Sydney Tremblay of Bolingbrook; Bolingbrook High School; Lewis University
- Batool Alnsour of Bridgeview; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Chicago
- Oriella Ortiz of Bridgeview; Morgan Park Academy; St. Mary's College Indiana
- Natalia Waksmudzki of Burbank; Reavis High School; Loyola University
- Miguel Suarez of Chicago; Acero – Major Hector P Garcia MD High School; Richard J. Daley College
- Mary Steinhoff of Chicago; Air Force Academy High School; Lewis University
- Diana Lopez Olguin of Chicago; Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; University of California-Berkeley
- Angelica Mota of Chicago; Benito Juarez Community Academy; DePauw University
- Natalie Whitney of Chicago; Bogan College Prep High School; Western Illinois University
- George Raphael-McElroy of Chicago; Brother Rice High School; Undecided
- Luciana Tovalin of Chicago; Catalyst Maria High School; Oberlin College
- Nicolette Carodine of Chicago; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Albion College
- Ja'Kyra Tate of Chicago; Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; Western Illinois University
- Antonio Lopez of Chicago; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; St. Xavier University
- Orali Nicasio-Medina of Chicago; Curie Metropolitan High School; DePaul University
- Heaven Cusic of Chicago; De La Salle Institute; University of Illinois Urbana
- Leclair Wallace of Chicago; Farragut Career Academy; Truman College
- Jiy'Auana Jackson of Chicago; Gage Park High School; Jackson State University
- Janayha Rogers of Chicago; Goode Stem Academy High School; Northern Illinois University
- Dayana Rosales of Chicago; Hancock High School; Illinois State University
- Laura Flores of Chicago; Hubbard High School; University of Illinois Urbana
- Enis White of Chicago; Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Illinois State University
- Alissa Martin of Chicago; Johnson College Prep; Pomona College
- Cristina Solano of Chicago; Kelly High School; Bradley University
- Leilani Yamila Vega of Chicago; Kennedy High School; Columbia College Chicago
- Keeland Jordan of Chicago; Leo Catholic High School; Alabama A&M University
- Kennedy Ross of Chicago; Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Howard University
- Liliana Beltran of Chicago; Mansueto High School; St. Xavier University
- Jayla Turner of Chicago; Morgan Park High School; Jackson State University
- Lizette Balderas of Chicago; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Michigan
- Roy Love of Chicago; Mount Carmel High School; Barry University
- Liliana Gonzalez of Chicago; Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Northern Illinois University
- Nyasia Sims of Chicago; Percy L. Julian High School; Spelman College
- Kahlif Terrell of Chicago; Simeon Career Academy; Southern University of Baton Rouge
- Ximena Sanchez Mercado of Chicago; Solorio Academy High School; University of Illinois Urbana
- Mactzil Castrejon of Chicago; St. Laurence High School; Saint Xavier University
- Jesus Herrera of Chicago; St. Rita of Cascia High School; University of Illinois Urbana
- Jeremiah Saunders of Chicago; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Indiana State University
- Devin Bufford of Chicago; Urban Prep. Academies – Englewood Campus; Harris Stowe State University
- Deividas Bilevicius of Darien; Lemont High School; University of Illinois Urbana
- Neydelin Rodriguez of Evergreen Park; Evergreen Park High School; Saint Xavier University
- Hannah Howorth of Forest Park; St. Ignatius College Prep; Trinity College Dublin
- Abigail Powless of Frankfort; Lincoln-Way East High School; University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
- Naya Dobbins of Lansing; Oak Forest High School; Olivet Nazarene University
- Jaiden Lawless of New Lenox; Lincoln-Way Central High School; University of Iowa
- Maggie Conrad of Oak Lawn; Oak Lawn Community High School; Concordia University of Chicago
- Julia Valaika of Oak Park; Trinity High School; Creighton University
- Leena Hassan of Orland Hills; Universal School; University of Illinois Chicago
- Charley Soltys of Orland Park; Providence Catholic High School; Indiana University
- Kaitlin Bauer of Orland Park; Sandburg High School; Northern Illinois University
- Aaron Camarena of Orland Park; Marist High School; DePaul University
- Hala Kanaan of Palos Hills; Stagg High School; Duke University
- Celeste Cisneros of Posen; Bremen High School; Saint Xavier University
- Aniya Graham of Robbins; Richards High School; Central State University
- Tiffany Olguin of Romeoville; Romeoville High School; DePaul University
- Kyle Powers of Chicago; Chicago Christian High School; Lake Forest College
- Gabriel Zaragoza of Chicago; Chicago Hope Academy; University of Illinois Urbana
- Victoria Tokarczyk of Tinley Park; Tinley Park High School; University of Findlay
- Elizabeth George of Tinley Park; Andrew High School; Saint Xavier University
The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, which is an initiative that performs service projects in the areas of shelter/housing, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.
Scholarship Ceremony Photos:
https://emarquettebank.com/2023scholarship
About Marquette Bank:
Marquette Bank is one of Chicagoland's largest remaining independent neighborhood banks. The bank has helped neighbors, families and businesses since 1945. Marquette Bank offers a full range of digital and in-person banking services including: consumer banking, business banking, home financing, commercial lending, trust services, student loans, investment, insurance and wealth management services. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $2 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of $1 billion. Marquette Bank is a national leader in community development receiving eleven consecutive 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance ratings from its bank regulator the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The bank has been recognized with two Excellence and Innovation Awards from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) and the Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism by the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation.
Marquette Bank has banking centers in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Summit and Tinley Park Illinois. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For more information visit: emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.
