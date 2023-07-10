Legrand Launches Level 2 EV Charger for the Home

Designed for safety, charging speed and efficiency, the Plug-In Level 2 Charger provides an

easy, compact option for EV owners looking to charge quickly at home –

indoors or out.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand® , a longstanding leader in the innovation and manufacture of electrical wiring devices, has announced the launch of their first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for residential applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Legrand) (PRNewswire)

"We're about delivering access to power, wherever and however people need it," states Scott Bausch, VP and General Manager for Legrand's wiring device business. "With more drivers making the switch to electric vehicles, the need for simple, safe and fast ways to charge EVs at home is growing rapidly. We saw meeting this need as a natural extension of what the Pass & Seymour line has been providing for over a century, as pioneers in electrical safety and a long-trusted manufacturer of receptacles and lighting controls. Our team is excited to be offering an EV charging solution designed with the same safety focus, attention to quality and expert support people have come to expect from our products."

Getting started with Legrand's Plug-In Home Level 2 EV Charger is easy. Simply plug the non-networked unit into a 50A power outlet, indoors or out, and start charging – no complicated setup or configuration required. Equipped with a SAE J1772 Connector, the North American standard, the charger works with any electric vehicle (adapter required for Tesla models).

Compact yet powerful, Legrand's unit is rated for 40A and provides an output of 9.6kW, making for a considerably faster charge than Level 1 models and taking the EV's battery from 0 to 100% in 8-10 hours. It also delivers an extended range of up to 38 miles per hour of charging.

"On top of safety and speed, we also wanted to provide a charger that simply wasn't going to get in the way," adds Kevin Kohl, Legrand's Director Product Management, User Experiences, who took the lead on this project. "For many people, their garages and driveways don't have a lot of room to spare. The unit itself is sleek and compact so that it can provide convenient charging access without adding bulk to the space. Its cord is 18' long, so that it can easily reach multiple spots and get where it needs to, but it then easily rolls up and stores on the unit's included hook and holster. Perfect for keeping it tidy and out of the way when not in use."

Energy Star® Certified for efficiency, Legrand's EV charger can also qualify users for potential rebates and tax credits. Eligibility details can be found on www.energystar.gov .

Legrand's Plug-In Home Level 2 EV Charger is available now (US Only). A hard-wired version for residential applications is also already in development and expected to launch later this year.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legrand